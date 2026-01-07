Mammotion’s new lineup wants to save you from having to rescue your outdoor robots

Mammotion

TL;DR Mammotion showed off two flagship robots at CES 2026 that aim to remove manual lawn mowing and pool cleaning almost entirely.

The Luba 3 mower combines all-wheel drive with upgraded Tri-Fusion Navigation, including 360° LiDAR, dual-camera AI vision, and NetRTK for ±1 cm accuracy.

The Spino S1 Pro pool cleaner features AutoShoreCharge, a robotic arm system that automatically lifts the unit out of the water and docks it for charging.

Outdoor maintenance can be tough. Wrestling with a mower on a steep hill or pulling a heavy pool cleaner from the water makes the dream of a perfect yard feel like hard work. Mammotion wants to change that, and its CES 2026 showcase shows it’s almost there.

The company is doubling down on its “true hands-free” philosophy, introducing two new flagship robots: the Luba 3 lawn mower and the Spino S1 Pro pool cleaner.

Luba 3 lawn mower The Luba 3 AWD series is Mammotion’s newest top-tier mower. It continues the brand’s all-wheel-drive tradition and adds smarter technology. You get the latest version of its Tri-Fusion Navigation, which now packs a full 360° LiDAR scanner, a dual-camera AI vision system, and the NetRTK module for GPS-like precision without a physical base station.

With these features, the Luba can map your yard with ±1cm accuracy. This means it misses fewer spots, creates cleaner edges, and needs much less supervision. Thanks to four independent motors, it can climb an 80% slope (38.6°) like the Luba 2 AWD series, turn quickly with an omni wheel to protect your lawn, and uses a new 10-TOPS AI processor for instant navigation decisions.

Luba 3 anti-fall technology Luba 3 obstacle avoidance

Mammotion claims it can mow up to 7,000 square feet per hour and cover almost 1.75 acres each day. You set the boundaries in the app, and it takes care of the rest. Pre-orders open January 5, starting at $2,399 in North America.

Spino S1 Pro pool cleaner While lawn robots have trouble with rough ground, pool cleaners face their own challenges. Lifting a heavy robot from the water, losing connections, and restarting unfinished cycles are still common problems. The Spino S1 Pro aims to end these hassles.

Its main feature is AutoShoreCharge, a robotic arm-assisted docking system that lifts the cleaner out of the pool and onto its charging dock. The robot finds the dock on its own using a stable underwater communication link that stays connected within a 10-meter range, solving a major reliability problem for cordless pool cleaners.

Once in the water, the Spino S1 Pro uses advanced AI. Its ZonePilot vision system looks for areas with lots of debris, adjusts suction automatically, and avoids unnecessary passes. It offers up to 6,800 GPH of suction, five cleaning modes, dual roller brushes, and a dual-layer filter that catches everything from leaves to fine silt.

It is also designed for steady movement, with five brushless motors and wide treads that grip walls, steps, and curves without slipping. You can control and monitor it in the Mammotion app, but you likely won’t need to use the app very often.

The Spino S1 Pro launches later in Q1 2026, with pricing still to be announced, but it’s already been recognized as a CES Innovation Awards 2026 honoree.

