Mammotion's latest AI-powered robot lawnmowers are coming to make your neighbors jealous

TL;DR Mammotion is showing off the newest additions to its robo-mower lineup at CES 2025.

The new LUBA mini AWD joins the existing LUBA 2 AWD series to handle tough terrain on smaller lawns.

All models feature advanced AI-driven mapping and obstacle avoidance tech.

One of the great things about big tech expos like the Consumer Electronics Show is that it affords us the opportunity to check in with some products that we normally don’t get to pay nearly enough attention to. We’re already big fans of robot vacuums here at Android Authority, loving the convenience of how we can just set them up and largely forget about them, leaving them to do their business while we enjoy our extra leisure time. But this sort of tech-fueled luxury doesn’t just have to exist indoors, and anybody with a lawn can enjoy a similar level of care from a robot lawnmower. Right now, for CES 2025, we’re checking out the latest additions to the robotic lawn-care lineup from Mammotion.

Mammotion offers lots of different capacity and feature options across its robo-mower family, so no matter what size or shape your yard, you’re likely to find a good fit. All these models feature advanced obstacle avoidance and navigation systems, and getting started with one is just as easy as introducing a new robot vacuum to your home — no need for you to bury a perimeter wire around your yard just to teach it the boundaries.

The most heavy-duty solution here has got to be the LUBA 2 AWD series, with the ability to handle yards up to 2.5 acres in size, and with inclines as steep as 80%. It uses AI machine vision to help it find its way around even the largest yards, and when paired with the Mammotion app on your phone you can even program it to mow words and pictures into your lawn.

If you don’t need that rugged all-wheel drive action, the YUKA series supports yards as big as 0.75 acres. This one’s claim to fame is its auto-emptying system, where you can set up designated dump spots around your yard that the mower will move to and unload its clippings when full.

What if your yard’s not huge, but the terrain’s a little rough? Enter: the LUBA mini AWD. This series will mow lawns up to 0.37 acres, and like its big brother, won’t balk at 80% slopes. Meanwhile, if you’ve only got a small, simple patch to mow, the YUKA mini series will take care of up to 0.2 acres while still offering AI-powered object avoidance and the same kind of easy setup as its more capable siblings.

We’re only just getting started with our CES 2025 coverage, so keep checking in with Android Authority all week for more AI, more robots, and more of all the crazy tech that makes this show such a great way to start the year.

