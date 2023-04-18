If you’ve put a lot of hard work into building the perfect playlist on Spotify, then you may want to share your musical tastes with the wider world. For this, you need to learn how to make a Spotify playlist public on your profile page. Luckily, it’s very easy to do and easy to reverse if you are suddenly mocked by your Spotify friends for your love for Barry Manilow.

QUICK ANSWER To make a Spotify playlist public in the mobile app, select the playlist and tap the three horizontal dots. Choose to add the playlist to your profile. On the desktop and web player, right-click on the playlist and select to add the playlist to your profile.

How to make a Spotify playlist public (Android and iOS) If you’re using the mobile app, open the playlist you want to make public. You’ll see three dots next to the heart icon on the left-hand side. Tap on those.

You’ll now see an option to add the playlist to your profile. Tap that.

How to make a Spotify playlist private (Android and iOS) If you want to take the playlist off your profile in the future, repeat the above process and select to remove the playlist from the profile. This will immediately make it inaccessible to anyone but the playlist creator.

How to make a Spotify playlist public (desktop and web player) On the desktop and web player versions of Spotify, go to your Playlists page under Your Library.

Right-click on the playlist and select Add to profile. This will make the playlist public on your profile page.

How to make a Spotify playlist private (desktop and web player) To reverse it and make the profile private again, right-click on the playlist and select Remove from profile.

FAQs

How do I know if my playlist is public on Spotify? If the playlist is public, it will appear on your Spotify page. Also, if you right-click on the playlist and the menu says Remove from profile, it is public.

Can anyone add to a public playlist on Spotify? Other people can only add songs to your Spotify playlist if you have made the playlist collaborative. Otherwise, all the other person can do is copy it.

Is there a limit to public Spotify playlists? Yes, the maximum number of songs you can add to a Spotify playlist is 10,000.

