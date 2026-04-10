Buy now or pay more: AYANEO confirms upcoming price increases

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

TL;DR AYANEO is warning customers that it plans to raise prices.

The price hikes will happen after the company gets new inventory.

The affected models include the Pocket Vert, Pocket S Mini, Mini PC AM03, and Mini PC AM01S.

It’s not exactly a great time to buy retro handhelds at the moment. A slew of brands, including AYN and Retroid, have been raising prices in response to the ongoing memory shortage. However, this may be the right time if you were already planning on getting one of AYANEO’s products, as price hikes are coming.

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As reported by Retro Dodo, AYANEO is warning its community that it currently has very low stock of the Pocket Vert and Pocket S Mini. As long as this inventory lasts, the prices will remain the same. However, once the new shipments arrive at the factory, the company plans to start increasing prices.

AYANEO states: These models have seen strong demand in recent periods, and inventory is now very limited. We are also planning price increases for these products soon, so we strongly encourage anyone interested to make a purchase as early as possible.

Are RAM prices changing your plans to purchase gadgets? 1114 votes I'm buying what I can now. 25 % I'm planning to wait it out. 42 % No, my plans are the same. 17 % Not sure yet. 17 %

It looks like the price hike won’t just affect these two handhelds; it will also include some of AYANEO’s Mini PCs. The impacted models include the Mini PC AM03 and Mini PC AM01S.

Just like all the other recent consumer tech price hikes, the reason for this increase can be attributed to the RAM crunch. Since it’s unknown how long supplies will last, it’s unclear when the prices will go up. AYANEO also did not share how much it plans to raise the prices of these products.

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