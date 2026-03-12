Want to spend under $100 on a gaming handheld? MagicX has a new one you should keep an eye on

TL;DR MagicX has revealed core specs for the MagicX Two Dream handhelds.

The sub-$100 Light model has a Helio G99 chip, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage.

The sub-$200 Pro handheld has a Dimensity 7300 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.

MagicX has been teasing the arrival of two new handhelds, namely the MagicX Two Dream Light and Dream Pro. The initial teasers were light on details, but we now have a few confirmed specs.

MagicX confirmed some “core” specs for the two handhelds via Discord (h/t: Retro Handhelds). Starting with the Two Dream Light, it’ll have the MediaTek Helio G99 processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. The Two Dream Pro, on the other hand, will utilize a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.

The Helio G99 is effectively an upgraded version of 2019’s Helio G90 chip. Expect the same ancient CPU setup (2x Cortex-A76, 6x Cortex-A55), but paired with a different budget GPU (Mali-G57 MC2) and a smaller, 6nm process. This means the Two Dream Light should comfortably support emulation up to PSP, Nintendo DS, and Dreamcast, but it will likely be hit-or-miss with PS2 and GameCube titles.

Meanwhile, the Dimensity 7300 processor brings a noticeably more powerful CPU (4x Cortex-A78, 4x Cortex-A55), a more capable Mali-G615 MC2 GPU, and a more efficient 4nm design. In concert with the increased RAM, this means the Two Dream Pro should support many PS2 and GameCube games just fine.

MagicX previously confirmed that the handhelds would have a 4.5-inch 1,440 x 1,080 screen, Hall Effect analog sticks and triggers, and mic/rumble/gyroscope support. The company also teased pricing last month, saying the Two Dream Light would cost “$?9” and the Two Dream Pro would cost “$1?5.” In other words, it’s a safe bet that the handhelds would have sub-$100 and sub-$200 pricing, respectively. The company does offer cheaper handhelds, although these tend to be extremely underpowered. But it looks like you’re getting decent bang for your buck by opting for these new devices, particularly the sub-$100 Dream Light.

There’s no word on a launch date, while MagicX says it’ll reveal more details at a later stage. Nevertheless, you should keep an eye on these products if you’re looking for cheap yet relatively capable handhelds.

