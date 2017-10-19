Update: A new “Made for Google” page has made its way to the Google Store. The page further highlights some of Google’s partners, and clicking on some of the options in the list will bring you to these brands’ websites where you can check out some of the official Made for Google accessories.

Original: Earlier this week, we brought you news about a rumored “Made for Google” program. The few details we had pointed to a program where Google would certify third-party accessories much in the same way that Apple does with its MFi program. During its Pixel event today, Google went ahead and made it official.

The program will start with 25 partners. The certified accessories span everything from cases to wall adapters, USB cables, and earbuds. Many of these accessories are already sold on the Google Store alongside the brand new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, Pixelbook, and Google Home Mini and Max.

So far, Google has included well-known names in the accessory world like Incipio, dbrand, Anker, and Lifeproof. There aren’t any details yet on what kind of support Google will provide to these companies or exactly what the requirements are for acceptance into the program.

Earlier this week, we speculated that the Made for Google program could ensure proper adherence to USB Type-C specifications. The specs are put out by the USB Implementers Forum Inc. to ensure safe charging and data transfer. But there have been a number of instances where unsafe cables had to be pulled from retailers like Amazon or have fried electronics altogether. Google’s stamp of approval could set some consumers’ concerns at ease.

What do you think of the new program? Are you more likely to buy a Made for Google accessory? Let us know down in the comments section.