Next week's Google event is sounding more like a late-night talk show lineup

TL;DR The Made by Google event next week will feature celebrity guests alongside product reveals.

Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Curry, Lando Norris, and the Jonas Brothers are among the teased guests.

The event celebrates 10 generations of Pixel and ends with the tagline “Get outside your comfort phone.”

It looks like Google’s big Pixel launch next week won’t just be about the hardware. In what appears to be a bid to draw a wider audience than tech nerds like us, Google is rolling out the red carpet to a host of big-name celebs.

In a short teaser posted to X, the company revealed that this year’s Made by Google event will also feature some famous faces, including talk-show host Jimmy Fallon, NBA star Stephen Curry, Formula 1 driver Lando Norris, and the Jonas Brothers, with a mysterious “and more” to round things off.

The brief clip offers quick flashes of what appear to be two standard Pixel 10 models, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, the Pixel Watch 4, and Pixel Buds 2a — all of which were already widely expected to debut. It then pivots to celebrating “10 generations of Pixel” before dropping the full guest lineup against classic New York City backdrops.

The Made by Google event kicks off in NYC at 1 PM ET on August 20. Google closes the video with the tagline, “Get outside your comfort phone.”

