Why Google’s August 20 event could make or break its Pixel lineup

Pixel fans, our time has almost come. Yesterday, Google confirmed that its next Made by Google event is scheduled for August 20, and it’s on this date that we’ll see Google’s latest batch of Pixel hardware.

Although Google hasn’t officially said what it’s announcing, we have a good idea of what to expect. On August 20, Google is likely to announce the Pixel 10 series — consisting of the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. We should also see the Pixel Watch 4, a new pair of Pixel Buds, and more.

However, while all of that is great, none of it is what I’m most interested to see. If you’re a Pixel fan like me, the real reason to look forward to August 20 is Google’s new Tensor G5 chip. Because, depending on how good or bad the chip is, it could make or break this year’s Pixel lineup.

August 20 is all about the Tensor G5

As is usually the case for Made by Google events, Google will likely spend much of August 20 talking about its new smartphones. We’ll probably hear Google go on and on about its refined designs, eye-friendly display technology, new camera features, Gemini updates, and so on. And that’s all important! But the thing that really matters is the chipset powering this year’s Pixel family.

If the rumors are true, the Pixel 10 series will be powered by Google’s new Tensor G5. That in of itself isn’t surprising (we expect a new Tensor chip every year), but there are two key details that should make the G5 stand out: 1. It’ll be Google’s first 3nm chip, and 2. it’s going to be the first Tensor chipset produced by TSMC instead of Samsung Foundry.

Ever since Google introduced the world to Tensor chips with the Tensor G1 in the Pixel 6 lineup, the company’s silicon has been plagued by two persistent issues – poor efficiency/battery life and overheating concerns. Has Google improved these things since its first Tensor chip? Absolutely. But even with the Tensor G4 in the Pixel 9 family, complaints persist. Battery life is better and the chip doesn’t get as hot as its predecessors, but it’s still not on the same level as its Qualcomm and MediaTek rivals. While Google gradually improves upon its previous chip designs, it’s never been able to catch up to the competition.

But this could finally change on August 20. Going from a 4nm Tensor G4 to a 3nm Tensor G5 should already be enough of an upgrade to ensure better chip efficiency and and thermals. But along with that, switching from Samsung to TSMC should come with the same benefits. TSMC’s chip fabrication process has historically resulted in much more efficient chips than ones made by Samsung, and even if Google stuck with the 4nm Tensor G4 design for another year, TSMC production alone would likely be enough to see tangible battery life improvements.

The fact that we’re getting both of these things in the same year — a 3nm chip design and TSMC fabrication — the potential for the Tensor G5 is more promising than any Google-made chip that’s come before it. And that’s why, more than any specific Pixel phone Google’s going to talk about on August 20, the Tensor G5 will have all of my attention.

This is Google’s big moment

There is a key word to all of this: potential. Everything we’re hearing about the Tensor G5 is incredibly promising, and if executed properly, it alone could help make this year’s Pixel 10 phones some of the best on the market. But that success is not guaranteed.

Transitioning from a 4nm chip to a 3nm one is not a simple change, nor is Google switching chipset foundries. These are things that should ultimately have positive outcomes for Google, but that all hinges on the G5’s chip design being sound and Google not running into hiccups in its first run with TSMC.

There’s a world where everything goes off without a hitch and the Tensor G5 is the powerful, efficient, and thermally-stable silicon we’ve been waiting years for. But there’s another world where that doesn’t happen. There’s a lot riding on the G5, and its success or failure may very well determine whether any of the Pixel 10 lineup is worth your attention.

And now, we know for sure August 20 is where we’ll get our first glimpse at which of those two scenarios we’re going to get. The outcome of the Tensor G5 and the impact it’ll have on the Pixel 10 series has me more excited (and anxious) about a Made by Google event than I’ve been in years, and I cannot wait to see how everything is going to shake out.