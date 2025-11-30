This subscription-free smart ring is a stylish Oura Ring alternative

Luna Ring 2 The Luna Ring 2 delivers a delightful smart ring experience at a friendlier price and without the subscription fatigue that defines many of its competitors. It’s stylish, comfortable, and generous with data, even if that data sometimes errs slightly. While others may lead for precision and maturity, Luna holds its own as an ambitious, approachable, affordable alternative.

Smart rings are the wellness world’s newest form factor, promising deep insights without the distraction of a screen. The Luna Ring 2 aims to make the concept more affordable, subscription-free, and, depending on your taste, more attractive than leading smart rings like the Oura Ring 4.

And for the most part, it succeeds.

Lightweight confidence with a ripple of style

Like most smart rings, the Luna Ring 2 could easily pass for jewelry, assuming your style leans a little chunky. Its titanium shell and hypoallergenic inner lining feel premium, and its lightweight, ergonomic design is comfortable enough to wear all day.

The Luna Ring 2 is lightweight while still feeling premium.

Sizing the ring for my finger was straightforward with the included kit, which is key because fit really is everything. A loose ring gives messy data; a tight one gives me mild panic. The Luna 2 felt secure enough to forget, even while washing dishes or sleeping. I removed it to apply lotions like sunscreen, but otherwise, it slipped seamlessly into my routine without much notice.

My favorite part of the design is how it breaks from the flat, minimalist aesthetic most smart rings offer. Luna adds a diagonal ripple detail that wraps around the exterior, catching just enough light to add personality without crossing into flashy territory. It’s subtle, tactile, and makes the Luna feel distinct in a growing pile of wearable jewelry.

My least favorite part of the build, and maybe even this entire review period, is how glaringly bright the sensor LEDs are. I’ve tested plenty of devices that ignore the fact that people actually sleep in the dark, but Luna’s green lights are particularly harsh, flashing well beyond the ring’s edges. More than once, I took it off while putting my daughter to bed because it felt like I was waving a miniature Christmas bulb in her face. Festive, sure, just not the kind of holiday spirit you want at 2 a.m.

A charger that makes all the difference

On paper, the Luna Ring 2 promises four to seven days of battery life, or up to 30 days total with help from its portable charging case. The Oura Ring, by comparison, advertises five to eight days per charge, which is not a huge difference on spec. Yet, in real-world use, those extra days matter. Across multiple charge cycles, my Luna Ring 2 consistently landed closer to four days per charge, averaging more than a full day less than my Oura Ring 4 under the same conditions. That’s not catastrophic, but it’s definitely not the endurance edge Luna’s marketing suggests.

Charging, on the other hand, is close to ideal. The Luna 2 ships with a clam-style, magnetic charging case that doubles as a portable power bank, a design choice I’ve praised before while reviewing the Samsung Galaxy Ring and RingConn 2. Oura now offers a similar accessory, but it’s sold separately and is still rolling out to select markets. Luna’s case holds several full top-ups and makes travel charging painless, somewhat alleviating the fact that the ring itself needs attention more often than expected.

I would have liked to see longer battery life on the Luna Ring 2, but the charger makes up for it.

The charger itself is also genuinely attractive, with a mix of clear and metallic materials that give it the look and feel of an upscale compact mirror. Compared to my ever-growing pile of wiley cables, the case is easy to leave out on my desk or nightstand. In short, the charging setup helps offset the shorter battery life, even if the ring still demands more frequent charging than I’d like.

Rich data, generous interpretation

Across the board, health and wellness tracking with the Luna 2 is dense, detailed, and generally helpful. During the day, the ring continuously monitors heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), skin temperature variation, blood oxygen (SpO₂), activity tracking, and step count, all of which feed into an easy-to-read readiness score.

Luna Cues, which are short, AI-generated messages drawn from the company’s LifeOS platform, turn those metrics into friendly, contextual insights. You might see a prompt like, “Strong evening recovery… your body shows very good signs of readiness, making this an excellent time to engage in gentle movement.” Beyond the basics, Luna also supports on-demand biomarker checks, stress and recovery tracking, a dedicated activity tab, and women’s health metrics related to temperature and cycle trends. The system’s breadth is impressive, even if some of its newer features, like women’s health tracking, feel early in development.

Sleep tracking data includes detailed breakdowns of everything from sleep stages to movement, and HRV to skin temperature. The app visualizes my night clearly, and I appreciate how Luna highlights daily trends. I can tap into tons of further detail and look at everything from hours vs. the need for restorative sleep I’ve banked over the past week (not much).

Most nights tracked accurately, though one session stopped recording around 3:30 a.m., while another logged about 50 extra minutes of sleep compared to my Oura Ring. Those blips aren’t deal-breakers, but they show Luna’s tracking still isn’t quite as sharp as the market leader.

An app in progress

That said, Luna occasionally borders on too much of a good thing. There’s a lot of information packed into each screen, and while it’s all presented neatly, it can feel a little busy. Where Oura’s interface nails informative minimalism, Luna’s approach is ambitiously comprehensive. Still, it’s hard to hold that against them when it feels a lot like an over-caffeinated wellness coach who genuinely means well. The Luna Ring 2’s tracking is rich, approachable, and encouraging, even if it occasionally swaps scientific rigor for reassurance.

Without a screen, the app is the heart of any smart ring experience, and Luna’s feels modern. Luna’s ecosystem, however, is young. There are limited third-party integrations, and no connection yet to Apple Health, Google Fit, or Strava. That won’t bother everyone, but it does make Luna feel a bit isolated next to Oura’s more mature network. I also ran into a few minor hiccups, like delayed syncs after long offline stretches, though nothing that derailed the experience.

The upside is that Luna seems to be iterating quickly. As mentioned, the app already supports on-demand biomarker capture, AI wellness insights, and even circadian rhythm analysis, all of which show potential for a platform this new. If Oura feels like a polished, long-running wellness lab, Luna feels more like a friendly new studio; functional, promising, and pleasant to spend time in, even if it’s not fully equipped yet.

One thing Luna deserves real credit for is how effectively it connects the dots between your metrics. Directional trends show how today’s stats stack up against yesterday’s, so you can immediately see whether you’re rebounding or running low. I love the small visual cues throughout the app, like a moon icon on my heart rate graph to mark my sleep window and a tiny stick figure to indicate my afternoon walk. Those tiny details fill in context I’d otherwise have to supply myself.

Luna Ring 2 review verdict: Is it worth it?

The Luna Ring 2 is easy to like. It’s comfortable, with a stylish edge and no subscription fees. Its app is friendly, its insights approachable, and its bundled charging case is genuinely useful. But for all its polish, Luna occasionally stumbles where it matters most: reliability and accuracy. Compared to Oura, Luna’s data feels more encouraging than clinical, its battery life is a little shorter, and its ecosystem is still growing into itself.

The Luna Ring 2 delivers a smart ring experience with a lot of potential and no subscription fee.

Yet for users drawn to the idea of a subscription-free smart ring and a companion app loaded with data, Luna makes a strong case. It’s a stylish, well-meaning newcomer that gets the experience mostly right. Smart rings promise invisible insight; Luna delivers most of that promise with charm and just a hint of growing pains, all at a lower price.

Luna Ring 2 Sleek, stylish design • No subscription fee • Excellent charging case MSRP: $329.00 The Luna 2 is stylish, comfortable, and refreshingly free of subscriptions, a rare combo in the smart ring world. Its data collection is comprehensive, but its charm and accessibility make it a worthy Oura alternative for anyone who values motivation and contextual analysis. See price at Manufacturer site Positives Premium titanium design with unique ripple detail

Premium titanium design with unique ripple detail Compact, charging case with built-in battery

Compact, charging case with built-in battery Subscription-free

Subscription-free Intuitive app visuals and helpful AI-driven cues

Intuitive app visuals and helpful AI-driven cues Broad tracking suite, including stress and women’s health metrics Cons Sleep and readiness data need improvement

Sleep and readiness data need improvement Real-world battery life trails competitors

Real-world battery life trails competitors LED sensors are overly bright at night

LED sensors are overly bright at night App can be confusing

App can be confusing Some newer metrics still feel underbaked

