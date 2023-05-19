When you save a video to your Android device, there are many things you can do afterward. You can edit the video for uploading to YouTube, you can share the video with others, and, of course, you can view the video locally on your device. If you’re in this last camp, you can view your video repeatedly by looping it. You can also disable that function if you just want to show the video once. Let’s go over how to loop videos on Android.

To loop a video on Android, go to Google Photos. Start playing your video, then tap Menu (⋮) > Loop video off/on.

How to save your video as a loop on Android

How to loop a video on Android Videos shown in Google Photos typically have Loop video automatically enabled; however, if your videos are not looping, you must manually enable it.

Find your video in Google Photos, then start playing it. Tap Menu (⋮) > Loop video off. The button will change to Loop video on, and your video will subsequently loop infinitely.

Find your video in Google Photos. Tap the Menu (⋮) button. Tap the Loop video button. Loop video should now be on (or off).

How to save a looped video on Android If you wish to loop your video and then download that looped version, you can do that too. The easiest way would be to use a third-party service like Clideo.

Visit clideo.com/loop-video in your web browser. Press Choose file, then select the video you want to loop.

Press Choose file. Select the video you want to loop.

Once your video has been uploaded, select how many times you want to loop it. Looping 2x, 3x, 4x, 5x, or 6x will result in a looped MP4 file. Selecting the infinite loop button will result in a GIF file.

When ready, tap Export.

Loop up to six times for a video. Loop infinitely for a GIF. Download your video.

Clideo will process your GIF or video file. When you reach the Done! screen, tap Download to download the file.

