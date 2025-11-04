Search results for

All search results
Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Mobile

Is your phone on the list? LineageOS adds Android 16 support for more devices

LineageOS 23.0 comes to even more devices.
By

2 hours ago

Lineage OS Logo on OnePlus 8 Pro
C. Scott Brown / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • The LineageOS team recently released LineageOS 23.0.
  • The list of supported devices has now expanded to include the Pixel 9a, OnePlus 13, Samsung Galaxy A71, and more.

In October, the LineageOS team finally rolled out LineageOS 23.0, bringing Android 16 to a variety of older Android phones. Although the list of supported devices is already long, the team continues to add more as time goes on. Now, a few more names have been tacked to that list.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?

google preferred source badge light@2xgoogle preferred source badge dark@2x

Today, LineageOS is adding support for several additional phones. You’ll now find the handsets listed below on the project’s official download portal.

Device nameWikiMaintainersMoved from
Google Pixel 6oriolemikeioannina22.2
Google Pixel 6 Proravenmikeioannina22.2
Google Pixel 6abluejaymikeioannina22.2
Google Pixel 7panthermikeioannina, neelc22.2
Google Pixel 7 Procheetahmikeioannina22.2
Google Pixel 7alynxmikeioannina, niclimcy22.2
Google Pixel 8shibamikeioannina22.2
Google Pixel 8 Prohuskymikeioannina22.2
Google Pixel 8aakitamikeioannina22.2
Google Pixel 9tokaymikeioannina, jaiminkalariya22.2
Google Pixel 9 Procaimanmikeioannina, jaiminkalariya22.2
Google Pixel 9 Pro XLkomodomikeioannina, jaiminkalariya22.2
Google Pixel 9 Pro Foldcometmikeioannina22.2
Google Pixel 9ategumikeioannina
Google Pixel Foldfelixmikeioannina22.2
Google Pixel TablettangorproLuK1337, mikeioannina, neelc, npjohnson22.2
OnePlus 13dodgebgcngm, chandu078, dianlujitao, ItsVixano
Samsung Galaxy A71a71Haky8622.2
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G / Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite / Xiaomi Mi 10i 5GguaguinHridaya, Lynnrin22.2

If you decide to install the software, we have a generalized installation guide for you to check out. However, we strongly recommend that you thoroughly read the specific instructions for your device on the LineageOS wiki, as our guide may not be suitable. You can learn about what’s new with this update by following the link above to our previous article about the release.

News
Android 16LineageOS
Follow

Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.