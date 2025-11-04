Is your phone on the list? LineageOS adds Android 16 support for more devices

In October, the LineageOS team finally rolled out LineageOS 23.0 , bringing Android 16 to a variety of older Android phones. Although the list of supported devices is already long, the team continues to add more as time goes on. Now, a few more names have been tacked to that list.

If you decide to install the software, we have a generalized installation guide for you to check out. However, we strongly recommend that you thoroughly read the specific instructions for your device on the LineageOS wiki, as our guide may not be suitable. You can learn about what’s new with this update by following the link above to our previous article about the release.