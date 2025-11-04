Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Is your phone on the list? LineageOS adds Android 16 support for more devices
2 hours ago
- The LineageOS team recently released LineageOS 23.0.
- The list of supported devices has now expanded to include the Pixel 9a, OnePlus 13, Samsung Galaxy A71, and more.
In October, the LineageOS team finally rolled out LineageOS 23.0, bringing Android 16 to a variety of older Android phones. Although the list of supported devices is already long, the team continues to add more as time goes on. Now, a few more names have been tacked to that list.
Today, LineageOS is adding support for several additional phones. You’ll now find the handsets listed below on the project’s official download portal.
|Device name
|Wiki
|Maintainers
|Moved from
|Google Pixel 6
|oriole
|mikeioannina
|22.2
|Google Pixel 6 Pro
|raven
|mikeioannina
|22.2
|Google Pixel 6a
|bluejay
|mikeioannina
|22.2
|Google Pixel 7
|panther
|mikeioannina, neelc
|22.2
|Google Pixel 7 Pro
|cheetah
|mikeioannina
|22.2
|Google Pixel 7a
|lynx
|mikeioannina, niclimcy
|22.2
|Google Pixel 8
|shiba
|mikeioannina
|22.2
|Google Pixel 8 Pro
|husky
|mikeioannina
|22.2
|Google Pixel 8a
|akita
|mikeioannina
|22.2
|Google Pixel 9
|tokay
|mikeioannina, jaiminkalariya
|22.2
|Google Pixel 9 Pro
|caiman
|mikeioannina, jaiminkalariya
|22.2
|Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
|komodo
|mikeioannina, jaiminkalariya
|22.2
|Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
|comet
|mikeioannina
|22.2
|Google Pixel 9a
|tegu
|mikeioannina
|Google Pixel Fold
|felix
|mikeioannina
|22.2
|Google Pixel Tablet
|tangorpro
|LuK1337, mikeioannina, neelc, npjohnson
|22.2
|OnePlus 13
|dodge
|bgcngm, chandu078, dianlujitao, ItsVixano
|Samsung Galaxy A71
|a71
|Haky86
|22.2
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G / Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite / Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G
|guaguin
|Hridaya, Lynnrin
|22.2
If you decide to install the software, we have a generalized installation guide for you to check out. However, we strongly recommend that you thoroughly read the specific instructions for your device on the LineageOS wiki, as our guide may not be suitable. You can learn about what’s new with this update by following the link above to our previous article about the release.
