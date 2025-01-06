LG reveals first wireless OLED TV, and it has Microsoft Copilot on it

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

LG has expanded its smart TV line, offering the world’s first true wireless 4K OLED screens with up to 165Hz refresh rate. Powered by its Alpha 11 Gen 2 processor, the OLED Evo M5 and OLED Evo G5 models pack a slew of helpful AI features, including image enhancement, user detection, and Microsoft Copilot integration.

LG first made the announcement on its website and previewed the new wireless OLED TVs at its CES 2025 booth. The fresh Evo models feature the company’s upgraded Brightness Booster Ultimate technology, which relies on light-boosting algorithms to adjust the brightness and increase the vibrancy. According to its claims, this results in a brightness that is up to three times higher than conventional OLED. The displays have also received numerous certifications due to their color accuracy, true black levels, and temperature stabilization.

The new LG wireless OLED TVs pack the Alpha 11 Gen 2 chip, which unlocks some helpful artificial intelligence capabilities. These include refining low-quality images, adaptive audio and visual modes that react to individual users, personalized recommendations on the main screen, and voice recognition. The TVs also offer Microsoft Copilot, a handy chatbot for relevant queries, and a custom background image generator.

The LG OLED Evo TVs are based on webOS, featuring a smooth home screen, intuitive UI, and Google Home integration. The company pledges to deliver software updates for the next five years, introducing fresh perks, patches, and other additions.

