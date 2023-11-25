This LG OLED 4K Smart TV has a huge Black Friday price drop to $550

A new smart TV is the quintessential Black Friday purchase, and we think we may have found the best TV deal of the whole event. Best Buy is currently offering the LG 48-inch Class A2 OLED 4K UHD Smart WebOS TV for just $549.99 — less than half the retail price. With winter drawing in and movies to be enjoyed, it could just be the best investment you make this holiday season. LG 48-inch Class A2 OLED 4K UHD Smart WebOS TV for $549.99 ($750 off)

This OLED smart TV is equipped with ThinQ AI, offering a blend of advanced technology and sleek design. It features self-lit OLED pixels that provide true black and vibrant colors, enhancing the viewing experience with exceptional contrast and depth. The TV is powered by the a7 Gen 5 AI Processor, which works to enhance both foreground and background details for near-lifelike image quality. It also offers Dynamic Tone Mapping for natural HDR and deep contrast, along with immersive surround sound capabilities.

If your smart TV upgrade is more about screen real estate than OLED functionality then you may be more tempted by the more affordable LG 55-inch Class UQ70 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV. Usually retailing for $500, a 40% Black Friday markdown has reduced the price to just $299.99 this weekend.

The TVs won’t be subject to these epic Black Friday deals for much longer, so hit the widget above to shop it while you can.

