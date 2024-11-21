Hot sale: LG monitor deals for every budget

All these deals come from Amazon, and they are labeled as “limited time deals.” This means the sales should end relatively soon, and we’re not sure when.

LG UltraWide WFHD 29-Inch Monitor 29WN600-W

Whoever said ultrawide monitors had to cost several hundreds, or often thousands? Here’s a great budget monitor for those who want a wider aspect ratio that will enhance productivity. Get this: it is only $149.99!

For just a Benjamin and a half, you can get a 29-inch monitor with a 2,560 x 1,080 resolution. While it will win no contests, this LG monitor is actually quite nice, considering the price point. It features a matte display to reduce reflections. It will also reproduce 99% of the sRGB color gamut, supports HDR 10, and even has AMD FreeSync capabilities.

You’ll even get two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort input. And it has a 75Hz refresh rate, which is smoother than the usual 60Hz most budget monitors get. The response time is 5ms.

LG 43-Inch Smart Monitor 43SQ700S

I am a bit of a minimalist, so I prefer buying products that can serve more than one purpose. What makes this LG monitor special is that it can double as a TV replacement, given that you’ve cut the chord and can live with streaming alone. This is a smart monitor with webOS built-in, so you can stream from your favorite apps whenever you’re not working on your computer.

Because this is a TV replacement of sorts, the screen is definitely much larger at 43 inches. It also gets upgraded to 4K resolution, and it can reproduce 80% of the DCI-P3 color spectrum. It also has a 60Hz refresh rate and a 5ms response time.

LG Ultragear OLED 45-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor 45GS95QE

Now, if you want a monitor that will blow your socks off every gaming session, here’s your best bet. It may seem hard to believe a $999.99 monitor is at a steep discount, but the retail price is $1,699.99. Needless to say, this is a high-end, premium LG monitor.

The gorgeous 45-inch OLED panel has a WQHD 3,440 x 1,440 resolution. It also comes with an impressive 240Hz refresh rate and a blazing-fast 0.03ms response time. It’s also a curved display, featuring an 800R curvature that will draw you into an immersive experience.

You’ll get both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium support. The screen is also anti-reflective, to help avoid distractions. This thing is quite the beauty! We don’t know when these LG monitor deals will end, so if you plan on getting one, you might want to act quickly.

You might like

Comments