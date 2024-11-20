Looking for a gaming monitor? Samsung Odyssey deals are hot!

The Odyssey G4 and Neo G7 offers come from Best Buy, and both are labeled as early Black Friday deals. For the G9 monitor, we’re linking to the Amazon page, but this offer is also available from Best Buy. It’s also an early

Which Samsung monitor is best for me? Not sure what to get? Let’s go over each model’s pros and cons to find the best option for your specific needs and budget.

Samsung Odyssey G4 27-inch Gaming Monitor

The Samsung Odyssey G4 is for those who want a capable monitor on a lower budget. In this case, it’s only $199.99. You’ll get a 27-inch Full HD screen. This may not seem like much, but you do get an impressive 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. It also gets AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-SYNC support.

It also comes with two HDMI ports and a single DisplayPort input. This is more than we thought a budget gaming monitor would have. Sometimes, they come with a single port! It’s also nice that the monitor has integrated auto-switching. It also helps that it happens to look pretty cool!

Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 43-inch Gaming Monitor

If you want to upgrade, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 is a very special monitor. This is because it does more than display video and audio. It comes with smart TV functionality, so you could even replace your TV with this monitor if you’re a chord cutter and can live off streaming. It also runs Samsung’s Gaming Hub, which allows for cloud gaming and more. Think of it as a TV/monitor hybrid.

It’s a pretty nice monitor, in and of itself. This one gets upgraded to a 4K Quantum Mini LED panel. It has a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. Additionally, it supports ESA Display HDR600 and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. You’ll also enjoy the non-reflective matte display, which will keep distractions to a minimum. It has two HDMI ports and a single DisplayPort input.

Samsung Odyssey G9 Series 49-Inch Gaming Monitor

Have you seen those fancy, ultrawide, curved gaming monitors? We all kind of want one, but they are usually very expensive, especially ones from Samsung. Here’s your chance to score a good one for just $799.99.

The Samsung Odyssey G9 Series 49-Inch Gaming Monitor offers a substantial 49-inch screen with a dual QHD resolution. This essentially means it’s like putting two QHD monitors next to each other, except with no annoying border in the middle. It also has a really smooth 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. And, of course, the 1000R curved screen will keep you as immersed in your gaming experience as can be.

Other features include support for VESA DisplayHDR 1000, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Picture-by-Picture, and Picture-in-Picture. Not only that, but it has a really cool RGB light ring in the back! Oh, and it also has two HDMI connections and a single DisplayPort input. Have you made up your mind? Regardless of which you prefer, you might want to go get your gaming monitor soon. These hot deals don’t usually last long, and stock may run out.

You might like

Comments