Lenovo's crazy powerful Android gaming tablet is finally ready for launch

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR The Legion Tab Gen 5 is now listed on Lenovo’s US site as “coming soon,” confirming it’s close to launch.

It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 with Lenovo AI Engine+, which actively boosts performance, enhances audio, and fine-tunes haptics during gameplay.

Battery gets a bump to 9000mAh with 68W fast charging and bypass charging.

Lenovo showed off the 8.8-inch Legion Tab Gen 5 at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in March, but at the time, there was no word on when it would be released. About a month later, Song Yuezhu, Lenovo’s Consumer Customer Marketing Director in China, posted a photo on Weibo of the tablet next to a larger, yet-to-be-announced Legion model. This sparked speculation that Lenovo might be working on something bigger.

Now, there’s a live product listing for the Legion Tab Gen 5 (8.8-inch Snapdragon) on Lenovo’s US website. The page only says the product is “coming soon,” without any details about the release date or price. Still, the listing includes a full spec sheet, revealing what looks like a powerful Android gaming tablet.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

What can you expect? The tablet features an 8.8-inch 3K PureSight display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It offers a 3040 x 1904 resolution, 408 pixels per inch, Dolby Vision support, and up to 800 nits of brightness.

Inside, it runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 platform with Lenovo AI Engine+. Lenovo says the AI will analyze your gameplay in real time, boost frame rates, sharpen important sounds, and adjust haptic feedback as you play.

Compared to the previous Legion Tab, the new model has a bigger battery. It comes with a 9000mAh battery that supports 68W fast charging and bypass charging, so you can keep it plugged in without damaging the battery.

The cooling system has also been improved with the Legion ColdFront, featuring a multilayer setup with a vapor chamber to help maintain stable frame rates.

Lenovo includes two USB-C ports, one supporting 10Gbps for DisplayPort out, and the other offering 480Mbps for charging. The tablet also features WiFi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, and dual speakers with Dolby Atmos. It weighs 360 grams and is only 7.59mm thick. The package includes a folio case and a 68W charger.

This listing appears to be a placeholder that was posted early, which often means the official launch is just days away.

Follow