A Snapdragon 8 Elite Android tablet with a 9,000mAh battery? Lenovo heard gamers

TL;DR Lenovo is refreshing its high-end gaming slate with the Legion Tab Gen 5.

The tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The tablet focuses on display and performance, featuring an 8.8-inch 3K panel with a 165Hz refresh rate, a 9,000mAh battery, and upgraded vapor chamber cooling.

Who are you going to turn to for a properly high-end Android tablet? There aren’t a lot of manufacturers who reliably end up on our short list, but when we want the best Android tablets around, our thoughts keep going back to Lenovo. The Legion Tab Gen 3 was one of our favorite tablets last year, and this year at MWC, Lenovo is back with its latest and greatest Legion Tab.

We look forward to the Legion Tab as a gaming tablet that does not skimp on hardware, and looking over the specs Lenovo is sharing today, it doesn’t seem like this Gen 5 tab is going to leave us with any reason to disappoint. At its core, the tablet runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, offering maybe the fastest Android experience you’re going to find today. Better still, Lenovo is not at all skimping on RAM, and even though we’re not getting the 24GB we saw rumored for the Y700 (the tablet’s Chinese cousin), the 16GB present here should prove more than sufficient for most gamers.

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

Image quality has also been a big component to the Legion Tab’s appeal, and Lenovo keeps that trend going this year with a comfortably sized 8.8-inch panel with a 3K (3040 x 1904) resolution and silky smooth 165Hz refresh rate. The 600 nits brightness may not compete with our phones, but should be sufficient for operation in most lighting conditions.

Keeping that screen running, Lenovo equips the Tab with a 9,000mAh battery. And because we all know how hot the 8 Elite Gen 5 can get, Lenovo’s newly updated Legion Coldfront Vapor cooling system is supposed to be over 30% better at dissipating heat than before.

The whole package weighs a mere 360g. Lenovo plans to sell the Legion Tab in Eclipse Black, Glacier White, and Surge (green, apparently), starting May 2026 at $849.

