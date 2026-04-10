Looking for a large-screen gaming tablet? Lenovo's working on something for you

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR A Lenovo employee has shared an image of an unannounced Legion-branded tablet.

The tablet looks a lot like the Legion Tab Gen 5, only larger.

The name of the larger tablet, as well as its specs, price, and availability, remains unknown.

Lenovo introduced the 8.8-inch Legion Tab Gen 5 (pictured above) at MWC last month. With a powerful chipset and a big battery, it looks like it’ll be an interesting option for people who take mobile gaming seriously when it hits US retailers later this spring. Now, Lenovo’s teasing another Legion-branded tablet that looks a lot like the Legion Tab Gen 5, but with a much larger physical footprint.

Brought to our attention by Notebookcheck, Lenovo Consumer Customer Marketing Director Song Yuezhu posted a photo on on Weibo showing what appears to be the relatively compact Legion Tab Gen 5 we’ve already seen next to a considerably larger model. The post doesn’t include any info about the bigger slate, but at a glance, it looks like it could feature a screen in the 11-inch neighborhood.

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The 8.8-inch version of the Tab Gen 5 ships with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, 12 or 16 GB of RAM, a 165Hz display, and a 9,000 mAh battery. We don’t have any insight into the larger model’s specs, but we can see from the photo published on Weibo that it’s got two cameras on its backside where the smaller model has one.

Both tablets in the photo seem to be in keyboard cases, and the larger one looks to have a stylus attached. The stylus may be Lenovo’s existing Tab Pen Plus in a new color, but the cases on the two tablets look new to us.

If the larger model makes its way to the US market, it’s likely to be expensive: the smaller 8.8-inch Legion Tab Gen 5 is confirmed to start at $849 once it’s available in the US starting in May.

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