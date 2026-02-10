What RAM crisis? This powerful Android gaming tablet could pack 24GB of RAM

TL;DR Lenovo is sticking with its compact 8.8-inch form factor for its next gaming tablet.

The next Lenovo Legion Y700 could also pack up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

A March 2026 China launch is expected, but global availability remains uncertain.

Lenovo is working on a new Android tablet that should stand out from the gaming crowd. Rather than following the trend of bigger screens, the company has confirmed that the next Legion Y700 will keep its 8.8-inch size and offer features you’d expect from a full-sized gaming laptop.

The main upgrade is the processor. According to well-known tipster Digital Chat Station, the upcoming Legion Y700 will use Qualcomm’s top Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. This is the same powerful processor expected in many 2026 flagship devices.

What really stands out is the option for up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, as per DCS.

Lenovo has also shared the display details on Weibo, aiming at users who value high frame rates (via Android Headlines). The tablet features an 8.8-inch LCD with a sharp 3K resolution (3040 x 1904). Although it doesn’t use OLED, Lenovo has chosen a quality IPS panel with a fast 165Hz refresh rate.

Battery life is often a challenge for small tablets, but Lenovo is making a big effort here. The new model is expected to have a large 9,000mAh battery. When it needs charging, 68W fast charging should get you powered up quickly.

The design will be available in black or white, and the tablet is said to feature a single 50MP rear camera and a distinctive RGB ring light. The tablet is tipped to weigh around 360 grams.

The Legion Y700 might launch in China in March 2026. There’s no news yet about a global release, but its features already make it one of the most interesting small tablets in recent years.

