Here's an early look at Lenovo's inaugural Googlebooks

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TL;DR Newly leaked images show three Googlebook-branded devices from Lenovo.

The images feature laptops in two sizes, plus a two-in-one tablet with a detachable keyboard.

Pricing and availability are still unknown.

This spring, Google debuted a new category of Android-powered laptops called Googlebooks. In its announcement, Google said that five companies would be making the first round of Googlebooks: Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, and Lenovo. We saw a Googlebook-branded mouse from Lenovo a couple of weeks ago, and today, fresh leaks are giving us a good look at more Lenovo Googlebook hardware.

Android Headlines has published what looks like marketing imagery for both Lenovo Googlebook laptops and a two-in-one Lenovo Googlebook tablet that’s shown with a stylus and a detachable keyboard case. The images also feature the mouse we saw earlier this month.

You can see two laptops and one tablet in the photo above, but we don’t know how the two clamshell models will differ apart from display size. The images don’t include a good look at either laptop’s display or keyboard, but you can just make out Googlebook branding near the left edge of the tablet’s detachable keyboard. The entire lineup shares a minimal, white aesthetic, punctuated by LEDs that, in all the images we see here, are lit up blue.

We don’t have any info on specs for any of these Googlebook devices, but Android Headlines says that the tablet will come with a Dolby Atmos-branded four-speaker setup. Early Googlebook devices are going to be relatively high-end, judging by Google’s communication about the initiative so far, so all the Lenovo models we see here will probably be well equipped. It also seems likely they’ll be quite expensive, given the current state of the consumer tech market.

We don’t know exactly when Lenovo’s first round of Googlebook-branded devices will launch. We’re expecting the first Googlebooks to hit store shelves this fall.

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