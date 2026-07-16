An unannounced Googlebook accessory just gave away Google's ecosystem plans

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR We’ve discovered a technical listing and user manual for the unannounced Lenovo AI Mouse M830, sporting a prominent “Googlebook” branding.

The 59g wireless mouse features an RGB light strip, a dedicated “AI Key” that may tie into Googlebook’s Magic Pointer, and a USB-C charging port.

The leaked accessory indicates that Google’s upcoming Android-powered laptop platform will launch alongside a wider ecosystem of dedicated peripherals.

The first wave of Googlebook laptops is slated to drop this fall, bringing Android-powered computing to hardware from the likes of Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, and Lenovo. While Google has focused its teasers on the laptops themselves, it appears the ecosystem could expand into peripherals as well. We’ve spotted a new technical listing for a Lenovo “AI Mouse” that surprisingly sports distinct “Googlebook” branding, signaling that Google’s new platform will launch with a dedicated ecosystem of accessories.

According to a technical listing and user manual found for the Lenovo AI Mouse M830, the peripheral looks like a standard wireless mouse at first glance — complete with a thumb-rest indent — but features a few platform-specific surprises.

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

For starters, there’s a “Googlebook” branding on the back of the mouse.

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

The mouse comes with an RGB light strip running along its top edge.

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

There’s also an extra button on top of the mouse, right below the scroll wheel. The mouse’s user manual says this is an “AI Key.” There are also two side buttons, mapped to “Forward” and “Back” by default. The bottom of the mouse houses an on/off toggle, a DPI switch, and a button to switch between two connected devices.

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

The Lenovo AI Mouse M830 will measure 118.97 x 61.37 x 38.33mm, and weigh 59g (+/- 2g). There’s a USB-C port at the front for charging. The mouse connects to devices using Bluetooth (likely BLE). The mouse draws under 5mA with its lights off and under 25mA with the breathing RGB LED. With its 800mAh battery, it should last about 20 days of continuous use without the LED and about 32 hours with the LED on, based on our calculations.

Google and its partners have not mentioned any plans for Googlebook-branded accessories or a wider ecosystem, so this AI Mouse from Lenovo comes as a pleasant surprise. It remains to be seen how exactly the AI Key will be used with Googlebooks — there’s scope for it to integrate with Googlebook’s Magic Pointer functionality.

The prominent use of RGB is also a running theme — the Pixel 11 series will also come with RGB “Pixel Glow” in the camera bar, and Googlebooks also feature an RGB “Glow Bar” on their lid, which Google has said will be both functional and beautiful. Will the functionality be the same on Googlebook accessories, too? We’ll have to wait and watch.

Follow