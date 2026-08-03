Massive leak reveals Lenovo Googlebook 15 ahead of launch

TL;DR A new leak showcases press images of the Lenovo Googlebook 15, revealing its design, Android-powered desktop OS, and the “Googlebook” branding.

Through these images, we can spot features such as a dedicated hardware Gemini key, a top display notch with a physical privacy shutter, various ports (HDMI, USB-C, USB-A, SD reader), and Dolby Atmos audio. The unified Android “Aluminium OS” interface features a phone-style status bar and support for apps like Adobe Premiere Pro.

The leak suggests an official reveal is expected at IFA in September for this Lenovo Googlebook 15.

A massive leak has revealed the full press image set for the upcoming Lenovo Googlebook 15, giving us our clearest look yet at Google’s next-generation desktop computing effort. Building on earlier reports of Lenovo’s Googlebook laptop, two-in-one tablet, and its companion AI Mouse, this new leak details the hardware choices and Android-derived “Aluminium OS” interface designed specifically for Google’s Gemini era.

Digital Citizen has shared a bunch of renders showing the upcoming Lenovo Googlebook 15. Curiously, the branding on the left side of the palm rest reads “Googlebook” rather than Lenovo’s standard product line logos, signaling tight control by Google.

We can also spot a dedicated hardware Gemini key marked with a stylized “G” sitting between the Fn and Alt keys and replacing the traditional Windows key. The Caps Lock key also features a launcher toggle from the Chromebook era, while the function row houses a bunch of OS and accessibility shortcuts spread across 14 function keys. There is no number pad, though, which some users might miss on a large-sized laptop.

From the leaked renders, we can see that Lenovo hasn’t skimped on usability. The 15-inch display features slim bezels with a top camera notch housing a physical privacy shutter. The port layout includes full-sized HDMI, two USB-C ports, a USB-A port, an SD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. We also see upward-firing speaker grilles with Dolby Atmos branding, additional side-firing cutouts, and a textured, fluted metal design on the underside.

Perhaps the most interesting part of these renders is the software, which offers a direct look at the unified Android desktop interface. A smartphone-style status bar runs along the top edge, showing time, battery, Wi-Fi, and Gemini indicators. We also see a taskbar at the bottom that features core Google services, as well as Canva and Adobe Premiere Pro.

The presence of Premiere Pro in the renders showcases Google’s intent to position Googlebooks as serious workhorses rather than basic cloud machines, an identity that Chromebooks found themselves holed into, even when they could achieve much more with capable hardware.

The leak does not share any technical specifications, so there are still plenty of unanswered questions. We’re expecting to learn more in the run-up to the fall release of the first wave of Googlebook laptops from Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, and Lenovo. However, the leak expects Lenovo to announce its Googlebook 15 at IFA in September.

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