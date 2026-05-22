Lenovo launched two gaming tablets so good, it hurts they skip the US

Lenovo

TL;DR Lenovo just announced two new flagship Android tablets with powerful hardware.

The tablets come with 4K 144Hz displays, massive batteries, and loud audio.

Lenovo also offers keyboard cases with RGB backlighting in line with other Legion series hardware.

Lenovo has just announced two new Android gaming tablets with a design strikingly similar to the Legion Tab Gen 5 teased at MWC 2026. These newer models come with similarly powerful hardware, albeit in bigger sizes.

The new launches, officially called Lenovo Legion Y900, include two variants, featuring 11.1-inch and 13-inch displays. The company has been teasing them for over a month, and these are now a reality. Despite their differences in display size, both tablets support 4K resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and 1,100 nits of peak brightness.

Lenovo Lenovo Legion Y900 13-inch

The tablets also support the second-gen Lenovo Pen Pro stylus, with a promised 8,192 pressure points for precision when drawing or taking notes. The displays also come with a software-based privacy feature that darkens sensitive parts of the display to hide them from shoulder surfers.

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Internally, however, both tablets use slightly different components. The Lenovo Y900 11-inch comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 9500S, whereas the larger 13-inch model runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5. Both models offer at least 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage, and go up to 16GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.

The 11-inch variant comes with an 11,000mAh battery, while the 13-inch model has a bigger 12,700mAh battery pack. Both support 68W of fast charging. Another area where the two differ concerns external speakers. While the 11-inch model only gets four side-firing drivers, the bigger one gets six speakers, including two tweeters and four sub-woofers. The latter’s sound is also tuned by Harman Kardon.

Lenovo

Additionally, both tablets support an external keyboard case, which comes with RGB-backlit keys and can enable a Samsung DeX-like desktop mode. The keyboard case must be bought separately.

In China, the Lenovo Legion Y900 13-inch starts at 2,719 yuan (~$399) and goes up to 4,099 yuan (~$600). The Lenovo Legion Y900 11 starts at 2,124 yuan (~$310) and goes up to 3,699 yuan (~$545).

For now, there’s no word on availability outside of China, but we will ensure keeping you posted if that changes anytime soon.

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