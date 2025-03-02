Lenovo's concept smart ring wants to make Minority Report's spatial UI real

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR Lenovo has unveiled a new concept laptop with a glasses-free 2D/3D hybrid display.

The display offers a 3.2K resolution (3,200 x 2,000).

Lenovo has created an AI smart ring concept that works in conjunction with the concept laptop.

When you think of a smart ring, the first words that probably come to mind are probably “health tracker.” Since this is what a majority of smart rings tend to do, the correlation makes sense. Lenovo’s new concept smart ring, however, is not like the other smart rings you know.

At Mobile World Congress (MWC), Lenovo unveiled the ThinkBook 3D Laptop Concept. This computer features two notable highlights, the first being its glasses-free hybrid display that lets you swap between 2D and 3D modes. Whether you’re in 2D or 3D, the 3.2K (3200 x 2000) resolution will be sure to keep images looking crisp. However, it’s the second highlight that makes this concept intriguing.

Along with the laptop, Lenovo has created a smart ring accessory that works in tandem with the computer. Called the Lenovo AI Ring, this device allows the user to navigate, manipulate 3D models, and interact with UI without touching the laptop. The ring itself contains high-precision sensors and uses AI-powered motion tracking to give users control with gestures. With it, you can do all the usual spatial computing tricks like rotating objects, zooming in and out, and interacting with 3D environments.

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

Laptops with glasses-free 3D displays are nothing new. In fact, Acer has been showing off its SpatialLabs 3D tech for a few years now and it just recently launched the Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition. However, Lenovo’s new 3D laptop concept with its companion smart ring gives it an interesting twist that may help separate it from the pack.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like