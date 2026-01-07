Lenovo Legion 7a debuts with thinner and lighter design, alongside a few other gaming machines

TL;DR Lenovo is refreshing the Legion 7a, 5i, and 5a at CES 2026.

The Legion 7a is the highest-end model, with support for up to the AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor and GeForce RTX 5060 laptop GPU.

In addition to the Legion, Lenovo is also refreshing its budget-level LOQ series as well.

Lenovo is known for a wide portfolio of computing products that cater to just about everyone, from casual users to business professionals, and even gamers. At CES 2026, the company is refreshing many of its best products across all categories. We’ve already looked at a few of its new Yoga devices; now it’s time to take a closer look at the Legion family.

The main showcase here is the new Legion 7a, which is 10% lighter and 5% thinner than its predecessor. There is also plenty of power under the hood, as you’ll get support for up to the AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor and GeForce RTX 5060 laptop GPU. It might not have the very highest-end gaming GPU around, but it’s certainly plenty capable of handling just about any modern game you throw at it with at least reasonably high settings, especially for those willing to play in 1080p.

The Legion 7a also packs a large 84Wh battery, up to 2TB of storage, and it even supports up to 64GB of LPDDR5x RAM.

Keep in mind that the Legion is a fairly massive beast, even though the company has done a good job of making it as light and portable as possible. The machine itself has a large 16-inch display, with its max configuration capable of the WQXGA resolution. It’s also an OLED panel, which should provide an excellent viewing experience.

At a little over four pounds, this machine won’t feel that heavy given its performance chops, but we wouldn’t describe it as lightweight either.

In addition to the Legion 7a, Lenovo also announced the new Legion 5i and Legion 5i. Both laptops have a 15.3-inch display and are a bit more portable than the Legion 7 series, with the main difference being that the 5a is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 250 at the highest end, while the Legion 5i is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 386H. Both machines also have the RTX 5070 GPU onboard.

Not interested in the Legion series, but still interested in a gaming laptop? The Lenovo LOQ 15AHP11 and Lenovo LOQ 15IPH11 are more budget-level gaming machines that might be worth a closer look. Depending on the model, you’ll get either AMD Ryzen 200 series or Intel Core processors. There are also the same RTX 50-Series Laptop GPU capabilities as the Legion models presented above.

The LOQ series is also more affordable than any of the Legion models above. The LOQ 15AHP11 will be sold in April, starting at $1,149. The Intel-based LOQ 15IPH11 will only be available in select regions, with no plans to offer it in the US.

