Lenovo Yoga 9i Pro now includes a touchpad that doubles as a drawing surface

The new Yoga Pro 9i features the latest Intel processors and support for up to the RTX 5070 laptop GPU, though you’ll also find useful extras like a touchpad that doubles as a drawing space, complete with an included Wacom stylus.

In addition to the Yoga Pro 9i, the company also revealed the Yoga Pro 7i and several other new Yoga products.

Every year, Lenovo brings its A-game to CES, often flooding the show with tons of announcements in the process. To little surprise, the same story is playing out here at CES 2026. We’ve already seen a few cool announcements from Lenovo, such as a new rollable concept and its take on AI glasses. The company also has plenty to show off when it comes to laptops, making it hard to keep track of them all. That said, one of the models that stood out to us the most was the new Yoga Pro 9i.

While many of the laptops shown at CES are minor refreshes, Lenovo has redesigned the Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition chassis with a new two-tone Thunder Grey finish that not only looks great but has also seen improvements that maximize cooling efficiency. There’s even an improved keyboard experience with 1.5mm keys that should make for a much more comfortable typing experience.

Under the hood, the new Yoga Pro 9i is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 9 Series 3 processor with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 laptop GPU. You’ll also get a gorgeous 16-inch 3.2K PureSight Pro Tandem OLED display that is perfect for gamers and creators alike. The Yoga Pro 9i Aura also adds a Force Pad, which is an advanced touchpad technology that doubles as a drawing surface when paired with the included Yoga Pen Gen 2. While the drawing space is certainly on the small side, it’s still a nice extra that could actually come in handy for some.

The Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition is expected to arrive in Q2 2026, with a starting price of $1,899.99.

Prefer something smaller? The Yoga Pro 7i Aura offers the same general internals, including a 15-inch 2.5K PureSight Pro display and even the new Force Pad. It’s also arriving in Q2 2026, though it will be slightly cheaper at $1,799.99.

Of course, that’s far from a complete list of new Yoga devices. There’s also a minor update to the Yoga 7a 2-in-1 that moves from Intel Core Series 3 to Series 4 chips. Like every new device here, this one is coming in Q2, though it will be a much cheaper device, starting at $899.99.

Likewise, the Yoga Slim family is getting new refreshes for 2026, including the Yoga Slim 7i Ultra Aura Edition. Coming in at just 2.2 pounds, this is a wonderful travel-friendly device with plenty of solid chops thanks to support for Intel Core Ultra X9 Series 3, and a 2.8K PureSight Pro POLED display. Like with many others here, there’s also a Force Pad that doubles as a drawing space.

You’ll be able to pick up the Yoga Slim 7i Ultra Aura Edition starting at $1,499.99. Prefer AMD chips? The Yoga Slim 7a offers AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series processors, though it will only be available in select markets.

Last but not least, those who want something with incredible battery life should consider the Yoga Slim 7x. Powered by the Snapdragon X2 Elite/Plus platform, you’ll get plenty of power and an equally impressive visual experience thanks to the 14-inch 2.8K PureSight Pro OLED with up to 1,100 nits of brightness. The Slim 7x will start at just $949.99 when it arrives later this year.

