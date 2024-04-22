Leaked Galaxy Ring model numbers present a strange mystery

TL;DR Model numbers of the upcoming Galaxy Ring smart ring have leaked.

While the Galaxy Ring is expected in nine sizes, eight model numbers have leaked from a ten-number series, presenting a mystery around how Samsung arranges the different size SKUs.

Interest in good smart rings has been steadily rising, but the segment can still be considered quite nascent compared to other established product segments like smartphones and smartwatches. The Samsung Galaxy Ring could be the big break that smart rings need, but we still have to wait some months for Samsung to fully launch the product. A new leak has revealed model numbers of the size SKUs of the Galaxy Ring, but the leak creates more questions than it answers.

A report from GalaxyClub has revealed the different model numbers of the Samsung Galaxy Ring. These are: SM-Q500

SM-Q501

SM-Q502

SM-Q505

SM-Q506

SM-Q507

SM-Q508

SM-Q509 If you have been following Galaxy Ring news closely, you’d recall that Samsung has already mentioned that the device will come in three different colors and nine sizes, seemingly corresponding to American ring sizes 5 to 13. The SM-Q500 is consequently expected to be the smallest, and the SM-Q509 is expected to be the largest.

Eagle-eyed readers would spot that there are just eight model numbers listed above, and we’re missing SM-Q503 and SM-Q504. There is room for the ninth model number, which could be either Q503 or Q504. Either way, the model numbers would see a break in their series, which would be rather inexplicable for a product that we don’t expect to change all that much between the different sizes (if at all, outside of the battery). So the ninth Galaxy Ring model number remains a mystery.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Ring during Samsung Unpacked, likely to be scheduled in the second week of July. However, Samsung executives insist that the Ring will come out in the second half of the year. We’ll have to wait a bit to figure out this Galaxy Ring mystery.

