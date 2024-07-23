The One UI 7 beta could be right around the corner for your Samsung phone

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR The Samsung One UI 7 beta program could kick off as soon as this month, according to a long-time leaker.

The update is expected to bring more AI features and some iOS-inspired changes.

Samsung’s One UI is one of the best Android skins around, and the company is undoubtedly hard at work on One UI 7. Fortunately, it looks like those wanting to try out this latest software update won’t have to wait much longer.

Serial leaker Ice Universe posted on X that the Samsung One UI 7 beta program will kick off at the end of July or in early August if there are no delays.

On the other hand, Samsung tipster Tarun Vats suggested that the One UI 7 beta program would “most likely” start in September in the US, Korea, and Germany. But this seems to be speculation, while Ice Universe has the better, longer track record too. So we’d lean towards the former source.

In any case, a recent Samsung One UI 7 leak hints at some changes inspired by Apple iOS and Xiaomi HyperOS. These tweaks include separate panels for quick settings and notifications, and a quick action option on the lock screen. It’s also believed the software could offer native app locking functionality in line with other skins.

Samsung is holding its SDC event in October, suggesting that the stable version of One UI 7 could launch then too. After all, the company held SDC in October last year and used the event to fully reveal One UI 6, with a stable launch following in the same month.

