Leak points to Samsung Galaxy 25 expected battery size

The report suggests that the device will feature a 4,000mAh battery, which is the same as the Galaxy S24.

While it may be several months until we see the device, a leak has uncovered that the Samsung Galaxy S25 will retain the same 4,000mAh battery capacity as the Galaxy S24.

A report from reputable source GalaxyClub outlines that the name “Galaxy S25” has already been registered in Mexico. This is something that Samsung tends to do early to protect its brand, and the Mexican registration is under “teléfonos inteligentes,” which is the Spanish term for smartphones. This base model of the handset will reportedly go by the variant name SM-S931.

This might not be a final decision from Samsung.

It isn’t clear from the report, but we can infer that the registration seen by GalaxyClub also includes the battery capacity, which is said to be 3,881mAh. This size is commonly marketed as 4,000mAh and matches the Samsung Galaxy S24 battery. The news will be welcomed by those who approved of the incremental increases in the battery size of the smallest Galaxy S handset over the last two years and don’t want to see a regression on that front.

This might not be a final decision from Samsung, and no information is provided as to what battery capacity we can expect from the Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 Ultra. We can’t even confirm that these will be the names of the devices at this early stage. While not yet announced, the most likely period for the launch of this range is between January and March 2025.

Much more imminently, we can look forward to the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, which are expected to be unveiled next month.

Comments