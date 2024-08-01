Leak: The Pixel 9 Pro Fold could be thinner (but heavier) than the Z Fold 6

TL;DR The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will apparently be thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and OnePlus Open.

Unfortunately, it seems like the device will be heavier than the Z Fold 6 and OnePlus Open.

Google will launch the Pixel 9 series and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in two weeks, and we’ve already seen a host of leaks. The claims aren’t stopping there, as we’ve now got more apparent details about the foldable phone’s dimensions.

Android Headlines reports that the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold measures 155.2 x 77.1 x 10.5mm when folded and 155.2 x 150.2 x 5.1mm when unfurled. That makes it thinner than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (12.1mm) and the OnePlus Open (11.7mm). However, it still lags behind foldables from the likes of HONOR and vivo.

The outlet also notes that the Google foldable weighs 257 grams, which is lighter than the original model (283 grams) but still heavier than the Z Fold 6 (239 grams) and OnePlus Open (239 grams). In fact, the device is slightly heavier than the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (253 grams) too.

Android Headlines also posted some apparent screen details, claiming that the device has a 6.3-inch smartphone display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and an HDR brightness of 1,800 nits. Meanwhile, the folding display is said to be an 8-inch panel with 1,600 nits of HDR brightness. Most of these details broadly line up with our exclusive Pixel 9 Pro Fold display leak. We haven’t heard any leaks regarding peak brightness until now, though, but the outlet asserts that both screens have 2,700 nits of peak brightness.

In any event, we’re glad to see Google upping the foldable phone ante in some ways. But we really hope the Pixel 10 Pro Fold brings a much lighter design.

