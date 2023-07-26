Last-minute leak leaves almost nothing for Samsung to Unpack

TL;DR A long-time leaker has posted a ton of screenshots regarding Samsung’s new products.

The screens show off new Galaxy foldables, tablets, and watches to be announced at Unpacked.

Samsung will hold its long-awaited Unpacked event later today, where it’s expected to reveal new foldable phones and more. We’ve already seen a host of leaks, and a reliable source has now dished out a flood of last-minute materials.

These images reveal or corroborate several foldable details, such as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor, display details, the new hinge, and some camera and battery information. We also get confirmation of Cream, Graphite, Lavender, and Mint colors for the Flip. Meanwhile, the Fold is apparently arriving with Cream, Icy Blue, and Phantom Black color options.

Blass also posted Galaxy Watch 6 series screenshots, confirming Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic details. Check out that gallery below.

Some of the details spotted in the screenshots include a rotating bezel on the Classic model, one-click band switching for the standard model, and a thinner design for the standard variant. The two models also apparently share improvements like bigger screens and up to 18% faster CPU speeds.

Finally, the long-time leaker posted Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series screenshots. Check out the tablet family’s images below.

The Tab S9 screenshots reveal details like an IP68 rating, an S Pen with an IP68 rating, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip, and microSD card support. The material also points to the Tab S9 packing an 11-inch screen, the Tab S9 Plus packing a 12.4-inch display, and the S9 Ultra model offering a 14.6-inch panel.

Blass has even more images on Twitter, so it’s worth visiting the account to glean even more details on Samsung’s new products.

In any event, we only have a few more hours to go until Samsung’s Unpacked event. So we’ll find out all the official details, including pricing, very soon.

