Google's June Pixel update is packed with dozens of fixes

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR The June Pixel software update has started rolling out for all eligible devices.

Eligible models include everything from the Pixel 6 and above.

This update contains Android 17 and dozens of fixes and improvements.

Today, Google announced the June Pixel Drop, bringing several new features to Pixel devices. Along with the Pixel Drop, Google is rolling out the monthly Pixel software update.

June 2026’s Pixel software update is coming to the Pixel 6 and everything above. That includes Pixel 6 series, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 series, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8 series, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9 series, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10 series, Pixel 10a, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel Fold. As Google explains in its announcement, “all supported Pixel devices running Android 16 will receive the Android 17 software update.”

Here are the software versions for each model:

Global Pixel 6: CP2A.260605.012

Pixel 6 Pro: CP2A.260605.012

Pixel 6a: CP2A.260605.012

Pixel 7: CP2A.260605.012

Pixel 7 Pro: CP2A.260605.012

Pixel 7a: CP2A.260605.012

Pixel Tablet: CP2A.260605.012

Pixel Fold: CP2A.260605.012

Pixel 8: CP2A.260605.012

Pixel 8 Pro: CP2A.260605.012

Pixel 8a: CP2A.260605.012

Pixel 9: CP2A.260605.012

Pixel 9 Pro: CP2A.260605.012

Pixel 9 Pro XL: CP2A.260605.012

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: CP2A.260605.012

Pixel 9a: CP2A.260605.012

Pixel 10: CP2A.260605.012

Pixel 10 Pro: CP2A.260605.012

Pixel 10 Pro XL: CP2A.260605.012

Pixel 10 Pro Fold: CP2A.260605.012

Pixel 10a: CP2A.260605.012 ATT Pixel 6: CP2A.260605.012.A1

Pixel 6 Pro: CP2A.260605.012.A1

Pixel 6a: CP2A.260605.012.A1 AU Pixel 6: CP2A.260605.012.B1

Pixel 6 Pro: CP2A.260605.012.B1

Pixel 6a: CP2A.260605.012.B1 Rogers Pixel 9: CP2A.260605.012.C1

Pixel 9 Pro: CP2A.260605.012.C1

Pixel 9 Pro XL: CP2A.260605.012.C1

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: CP2A.260605.012.C1

Pixel 9a: CP2A.260605.012.C1

Pixel 10: CP2A.260605.012.C1

Pixel 10 Pro: CP2A.260605.012.C1

Pixel 10 Pro XL: CP2A.260605.012.C1

Pixel 10 Pro Fold: CP2A.260605.012.C1

Pixel 10a: CP2A.260605.012.C1 The rollout is starting now, and it will progress over the next week in phases. As such, you may not see that the update is available right away.

As you would expect, this month’s patch contains various bug fixes and improvements. Here is what the update contains:

Apps Fix for a system issue that causes certain background processes to crash unexpectedly

Fix for an issue where the Backup settings entry appears in search results but would not open when selected in certain conditions Audio Fix for an issue that causes system instability and performance delays when using Bluetooth audio devices Battery and charging Fix for an issue that causes slow wireless charging speeds when the battery level is between 75% and 80% in certain conditions

Fix for an issue that causes wireless and wired charging drivers to fail to initialize correctly during device startup in certain conditions Camera Fix for a camera stability issue that causes the system to crash in certain conditions

Fix for an issue that causes the camera app to freeze when changing zoom levels while recording video

Fix for an issue that causes the camera service to occasionally crash, affecting overall system stability Display and graphics Fix for an issue that causes a white flickering dot to appear at the top of the screen in certain conditions

Fix for an issue that causes display or graphical errors on certain device models during standard operation

Fix for an issue that causes the device to freeze and become unresponsive when connecting to an external display in certain conditions Face Unlock Fix for an issue that could cause the device to hang or crash when attempting to use face unlock in certain conditions Framework Fix for a camera stability issue that could cause the app to crash unexpectedly during use in certain conditions

Fix for an issue that causes location services to crash and restart unexpectedly in certain conditions

Fix for an issue that causes system memory leaks and performance issues, which could lead to devices becoming unresponsive or

crashing

Fix for an issue that causes the keyboard area to become unresponsive and display incorrectly after unlocking the device

Fix for an issue that could cause a system crash when rotating the screen in certain conditions

Fix for an issue where the text input box in a notification bubble could unexpectedly disappear after rotating the device

Fix to improve battery life and performance in certain conditions Location and GPS Fix for an issue that affects GPS location accuracy and measurement reliability during voice calls on certain network configurations System Fix for a stability issue that could cause the device to unexpectedly restart during normal operation

Fix for an issue that causes system applications to crash during the device boot process in certain conditions

Fix for an issue that causes the device to crash or display a black screen in certain conditions

Fix for an issue that prevented apps from correctly managing SIM card subscriptions and carrier settings in certain conditions Telephony Fix for an issue that prevents certain devices from connecting to mobile networks or causes unexpected service interruptions in certain conditions

General improvements for network connection stability and performance in certain conditions Touch Fix for an issue that causes vibrations to stop working in certain conditions User Interface Fix for a crash in the home screen launcher under certain conditions

Fix for an issue that causes a system crash when a scrolling screenshot was cancelled immediately after being started in certain conditions

Fix for an issue that causes the launcher to crash when using AI icons in certain conditions

Fix for an issue that causes the Pixel Launcher to crash during certain system operations

Fix for an issue that causes the status bar and quick settings to occasionally disappear or become inaccessible in certain conditions

Fix for an issue that causes the system user interface to crash under certain conditions involving notifications and the lock screen

Fix for an issue where an external display connection causes the home screen to crash in certain conditions

Fix for an issue where media controls could become invisible on the lock screen when multiple media apps were active

Fix for an issue where the notification footer could become stuck over the notification shade or appear cut off on the lock screen in certain conditions

Fix for an issue where the screen could freeze and prevent users from returning to the home screen or switching apps in certain conditions

Fix for an issue where the taskbar could not be dismissed during certain user interactions

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