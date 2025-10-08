Jackery Explorer 5000 Plus power station hits its lowest price, with a $1,450 discount

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Among the many deals on Amazon’s Prime Day, the Jackery Explorer 5000 Plus offers a compelling option for those interested in portable power. Reduced from $4,299 to an enticing $2,849, this represents a substantial 34% savings off the retail price. Buy the Jackery Explorer 5000 Plus for $2,849.00 (34% off)

This portable power station stands out with its impressive specifications. Its core is a 5,000Wh LiFePO₄ battery. It’s engineered for reliability and long life, emphasizing zero-emission energy. The dual-voltage capability and robust power output, ranging from 7.2–14.4kW, allow it to support demanding appliances, an ideal feature for both everyday and emergency use.

The Jackery Explorer 5000 Plus is not just powerful but also convenient. It supports various charging methods, ensuring you can quickly recharge whether you’re at home or outdoors. Its quiet operation and mobility features, like a telescopic handle and wheels, make it easy to move around.

I’ve tested the Jackery Explorer 5000 Plus, and it is honestly a dream. It can power all my electronics for a few days. It is pretty large and heavy, but there is very little this power station can’t handle. I even added it to our list of the best power stations.

It’s important to note that access to this deal requires an Amazon Prime subscription. If you’re not yet a member, signing up for the 30-day free trial could be a good move to capitalize on the savings during Prime Day. For anyone seeking a reliable power source, this deal provides an outstanding opportunity to enhance your energy independence.

