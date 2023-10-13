Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Are you considering getting a Google Pixel Watch 2? It’s one of the best smartwatches. As such, it is also not cheap at $349.99. You want to ensure the device can handle water before exposing it to the precious element, which can also be dangerous for electronics. Is the Pixel Watch 2 waterproof? Let’s go over all the details together.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is not waterproof, but it is water-resistant. It has an IP68 rating, as well as sporting a 5 ATM rating. This means it can be submerged to depths of up to 50 meters. You must know the caveats and small writing before pushing it to its limits, though. Keep reading to find out more.

Can you swim with the Google Pixel Watch 2?

Can you shower with the Google Pixel Watch 2?

Is the Google Pixel Watch 2 waterproof?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

It’s common for people to interchangeably use the words “waterproof” and “water-resistant.” These terms do not mean the same thing. A waterproof product can withstand significant depths underwater, for extended periods. A water-resistant device, like the Pixel Watch 2, has much less capable limitations.

Let’s get into the details. First, the Pixel Watch 2 has an IP68 rating under IEC standard 60529. This certification tells us a device can handle 1.5-meter depths for up to 30 minutes. You can learn more about IP ratings here. On top of this standard, Google also got an ISO standard 22810:2010 certification of 5 ATM. This means it can reach 50-meter depths safely.

Google tells us it's not always safe to expose your Pixel Watch 2 to water.

All that said, Google is also quick to tell us it’s still not safe to expose your Pixel Watch 2 to water. This is because water resistance is not a permanent condition. The levels of water resistance decrease with normal wear and tear, repair, disassembly, and damage. For example, the Pixel Watch 2 may lose its water resistance if you drop it. The search giant also warns that not all Pixel Watch 2 bands are water-resistant, so you’ll need to pair your watch with a water-resistant band if you want to keep it safe.

Additionally, Google’s limited warranty doesn’t cover water damage. Such an event would be considered accidental damage. Only insurance can cover that. Not all of them do, though, so make sure your policy covers water damage if you get insurance.

Can you swim with the Google Pixel Watch 2?

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Google claims it is safe to swim with the Pixel Watch 2, and its certifications also tell us the same, as long as the water-resistant condition hasn’t degraded. Just make sure you also have a water-resistant band.

That said, we wouldn’t recommend you push your luck too much. In the current state of tech, we still consider water resistance more of a feature that will offer peace of mind in case of accidental exposure to water. Aside from all the risks we mentioned in the previous section, it’s also important to know these tests are conducted using fresh water. Salt in seawater and chlorine in pool water can be more dangerous, and will likely further affect the seals and other materials.

Can you shower with the Google Pixel Watch 2?

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

An IP68 rating tells us that a device can handle submersion in water, but it can also withstand water jets from all directions. This test essentially simulates a shower, meaning it should be safe to shower with the Pixel Watch 2.

Again, it’s not something we recommend. And if you are going to do it, you should still make sure you also have a water-resistant band.

FAQs

Is the Google Pixel Watch 2 dustproof? The Pixel Watch 2 is dust-resistant. The IP68 rating tells us it is dust-tight. Similarly, though, dust resistance is not a permanent state. The seals and materials can degrade over time.

How deep can I submerge the Google Pixel Watch 2? According to Google, and given the water-resistance state hasn’t expired or been damaged, you should be able to submerge your Pixel Watch 2 in up to 50 meters.

Will the Google Pixel Watch 2 warranty cover water damage? Even though Google promises excellent water resistance for the Pixel Watch 2, its warranty still doesn’t cover water damage.

What should I do if I get my Pixel Watch 2 wet? The IP68 and 5 ATM ratings should mean your Pixel Watch 2 will be safe in case it gets wet. If you think there is a chance of water damage, you can read our guide on how to fix a water-damaged gadget.

