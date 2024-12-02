iPhones could eventually get multiple customizable buttons

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A new patent suggests that Apple is considering introducing more Action buttons on future iPhones.

The document also points to the company potentially bringing similar buttons to iPads and Macs.

Given that many Apple patents never materialize, it’s unclear if the project will ever reach consumers.

The iPhone maker first introduced an Action button when it debuted the Apple Watch Ultra in 2022. A year later, the button’s availability expanded to the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, followed by all iPhone 16 models earlier this year. What’s next? It seems there will be more Action buttons on future iPhones.

According to a freshly published patent (via Patently Apple), Apple may equip future iPhones with multiple Action buttons. The document suggests that the company could eventually replace the volume rockers with two programmable buttons. Consequently, said iPhones may offer three Action buttons on the left side. The patent also indicates Apple may be looking into bringing these customizable buttons to the iPad and Mac, but that’s unlikely to occur anytime soon.

For those unfamiliar, the Action button on newer iPhones lets users assign a custom task. This could be opening an app, activating a Focus mode, taking photos, running complex shortcuts, calling someone, etc. With the Shortcuts app’s help, users can add if statements to the Action button, which would tweak its functionality based on the specified conditions. Though, for the time being, activating the Action button is limited to a long press, and users can’t assign tasks to a quick or double click.

With Apple embracing physical buttons on the iPhone 16 by introducing Camera Control, it’s not unlikely for the company to bring more Action buttons to future iPhones, iPads, and Macs. However, it’s worth noting that no recent rumors indicate we’ll see such an implementation on upcoming devices, and many Apple patents never come to fruition.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments