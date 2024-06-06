Cracked up: Apple's iPhone warranty just got worse

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR Single hairline crack repairs for the iPhone and Apple Watch are no longer covered by the company’s warranty.

Apple will mark these cracks as accidental damage and charge users to fix them, even if there’s no clear point of impact.

For the time being, Apple’s warranty still covers single hairline cracks on iPad and Mac displays.

For the longest time, Apple’s warranty covered “single hairline crack” repairs for iPhone and Apple Watch displays. So, if a user’s new iPhone suddenly cracked with no clear point of impact or other visible damage, the company would fix it for free. That, however, will no longer be the case, and Apple will start charging customers when the displays of their iPhones or Apple Watches mysteriously crack.

Earlier this week, the Cupertino firm notified Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers (via 9to5Mac) about the policy change. Moving forward, all single hairline cracks on iPhones and Apple Watches will be categorized as accidental damage, and customers will have to pay for the repairs. So, even if your device’s display cracks on its own, you will have to cover the fees.

For now, the policy change only affects iPhone and Apple Watch displays. So, eligible single hairline cracks on iPad and Mac displays will continue to get fixed for free. Do note, though, that the employee will still have to evaluate the damage to determine its eligibility. So, even if the screen of your iPad or Mac cracks on its own, there’s no guarantee that the standard warranty will cover it.

If you tend to drop or damage your Apple devices, you may want to consider paying for Apple Care Plus. Through this upgraded warranty service, pretty much all repair types would cost you negligible, symbolic fees. Alternatively, you could buy a phone case and hope for the best.

