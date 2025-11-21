Google's AirDrop integration isn't just one-way, iPhones can beam files to Android too

TL;DR Android’s new Quick Share update doesn’t just send files to iPhones; it also receives AirDropped files from iPhones.

We confirmed that Pixel 10 devices appear in the AirDrop list once you enable Everyone for 10 minutes or tap ‘Receive’ in Quick Share on your Android phone.

Google says the feature uses a direct, secure peer-to-peer connection and plans to expand support beyond the Pixel 10 series.

Google’s new Quick Share update doesn’t just let Android users send files to iPhones using AirDrop. We’ve confirmed that AirDrop can also now send files from an iPhone directly to a Pixel 10 as well, bringing true cross-platform sharing to the table.

So if your friend has an iPhone, they can follow the exact same AirDrop steps they would use to send a file to another Apple device. Your Pixel 10 will show up in their AirDrop list, and the transfer goes through normally. On your side, you’ll just need to set “Who can share with you” in Quick Share to “Everyone for 10 minutes” or tap the Receive button to temporarily make your device visible to everyone. You’ll obviously need an updated phone and the new Quick Share app for interoperability to work.

This means no more asking your iPhone friends to send you images on WhatsApp or other messaging apps instead. Images and other files can be transferred instantly from an iPhone to your Android device thanks to Google’s brilliant move.

Why is this happening? Today’s update is part of Google’s wider, one-sided effort to make Quick Share interoperable with Apple’s AirDrop. The feature is rolling out first to the Pixel 10 series, with more Android devices to follow. Google says the interoperability uses AirDrop’s “Everyone for 10 minutes” mode and relies on a direct, peer-to-peer connection, and that nothing is routed through servers, nothing is logged, and no extra data is shared.

Google also stressed that the feature comes with strong safeguards tested by independent security experts, and that it hopes to eventually support AirDrop’s Contacts Only mode if Apple cooperates.

