Start saving: iPhone 18 Pro could introduce a major price hike

TL;DR Apple could be the first to adopt TSMC’s 2nm chips when it launches the iPhone 18 Pro in late 2026.

The upgraded iPhone application processor could cost Apple 70% more than its predecessor, a steep jump from $50 to $85.

Non-Pro iPhone 18 models will likely stick to a 3nm processor to cut costs.

While Apple just released the iPhone 16 series a couple of months ago, iPhone 17 and 18 leaks are already circulating the web. In 2026, Apple is rumored to adopt TSMC’s costly 2-nanometer processors for the first time, which could consequently raise the price of the iPhone 18 Pro.

According to Ctee (via Twitter user @Jukanlosreve), the shift from 3nm to 2nm could cost Apple an extra $35 per iPhone application processor — a whopping 70% increase from $50 to $85. So, if Apple doesn’t pay the price difference out of pocket, iPhone 18 Pro models could cost users more. To maintain the affordability of non-Pro iPhones, the Cupertino firm will likely stick to 3nm chipsets.

The shift in the chip manufacturing process could increase the 2nm A20 Pro’s performance and energy efficiency and potentially decrease its size. So, iPhone 18 Pro users could theoretically get both faster processing and longer battery lives.

Beyond packing the 2nm A20 Pro chip, the iPhone 18 Pro could feature an under-screen Face ID sensor. This would presumably shrink (or even eliminate) the Dynamic Island and contribute to a sleeker front look. Additionally, the highest-end 2026 iPhones could adopt a variable aperture wide-angle lens, improving the focus, depth, and bokeh effects.

Given that the iPhone 18’s potential release is two years away, Apple’s plans could change by then. If all goes as expected, the company will likely announce the lineup at a special media event in September 2026. Until then, we likely won’t know if the iPhone 18 Pro will surely see a price hike.

