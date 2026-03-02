Apple’s iPhone 17e targets the Pixel 10a with a massive storage and power boost

TL;DR Apple has launched the iPhone 17e at $599, featuring the 3nm A19 SoC, a 2x faster C1X modem, and Ceramic Shield 2.

The phone introduces MagSafe and 15W Qi2 wireless charging, but unfortunately keeps the 60Hz notched display.

iPhone 17e’s base storage has doubled to 256GB for $599, competing with the Pixel 10a, though the Pixel has a lower $499 entry price.

The Google Pixel 10a was launched last month at $499, marking Google’s latest and cheapest current-gen smartphone. Today, Apple launched the new iPhone 17e, its latest and cheapest current-gen smartphone. While Google has barely upgraded the Pixel 10a over the Pixel 9a, Apple has a few headlining upgrades from the 16e to the 17e.

While Google chose to stick with the same processor as the Pixel 9a on the Pixel 10a, Apple’s headlining upgrade on the iPhone 17e is the newer 3nm Apple A19 SoC, a step up from the A18 SoC on the iPhone 16e. Alongside, the C1 modem gets upgraded to the C1X, said to be 2x faster than the outgoing model.

While leaks suggested Apple was getting rid of the display notch in favor of the Dynamic Island, the reality is that the company is sticking with the older 6.1-inch notched display with peak brightness of 1,200 nits. The display protection has been upgraded, now sporting Ceramic Shield 2 and an anti-reflection coating, the same as the iPhone 17 series. Sadly, the 60Hz refresh rate is here to stay, remaining the one big sticking sore point for an otherwise good package.

Perhaps the biggest and most notable upgrade on the iPhone 17e is the introduction of MagSafe. This opens up the iPhone 17e to the iPhone’s magnetic accessory ecosystem as well as 15W Qi2 wireless charging, up from the 7.5W Qi wireless charging on the 16e. The iPhone 17e also launches with iOS 26 preinstalled.

Other features are carried over from the iPhone 16e. For instance, the phone is made of aluminum and is IP68-rated for water and dust resistance. Camera duties are handled by the single 48MP rear camera, which supports 4K 60fps Dolby Vision video recording.

Apple iPhone 17e pricing and availability

The iPhone 17e starts at the same $599 price point as the 16e, but it bumps storage from 128GB to 256GB, making it a better value than its predecessor. The 512GB variant is also $100 cheaper at $799.

The iPhone 17e is available in Black, White, and a new Soft Pink color. The phone goes on preorders on March 4, with availability beginning March 11.

At $599, the 256GB Pixel 10a goes head-to-head with the iPhone 17e. However, Google has a lower entry price point, as the Pixel 10a starts at the sweet spot of $499 for its 128GB variant.

Does the iPhone 17e have enough pull to convince users to spend more on it than the Pixel 10a? Or has Google landed a masterstroke with the 128GB entry pricing of the Pixel 10a? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

