What's small, cute, and has 12GB of RAM? Not the iPhone 17 Pro

TL;DR The iPhone 17 Pro Max will reportedly pack 12GB of RAM, while the regular, Air, and Pro variants will stick to 8GB.

The RAM increase could unlock exclusive AI capabilities on 2025’s highest-end Apple smartphone.

Pro Max iPhones currently account for around 40% of new shipments, and adding more exclusives could further increase their sales.

With the iPhone 16 launch swiftly approaching, it’s time to shift our focus to next year’s lineup. According to the latest rumors, the iPhone 17 Pro Max will be the only 2025 Apple smartphone to offer 12GB of RAM. This could unlock exclusive Apple Intelligence features unavailable on the smaller iPhone 17 Pro.

As per a Ming-Chi Kuo tweet, the iPhone 17 Pro Max will exclusively offer 12GB of RAM, while the regular, Air, and smaller Pro models will retain the 8GB present on today’s 15 Pro variants. The analyst believes that “enhanced on-device AI capabilities will likely be a major selling point for the iPhone 17 Pro Max.” This suggests that Apple could also limit certain Apple Intelligence features to this model.

Beyond screen size and battery life, the tetraprism lens is what currently sets the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max apart. By significantly boosting the iPhone 17 Pro Max’s RAM and developing exclusive software perks, Apple could make it even more enticing to undecided customers.

Right now, Pro Max models account for approximately 40% of new iPhone shipments. By further distinguishing between the Pro and Pro Max variants, Apple could continue to boost the highest-end model’s sales.

Beyond the RAM increase, next year’s Pro Max iPhone will reportedly feature an upgraded thermal management system. The company may combine the existing graphite sheets with a new vapor chamber to minimize overheating. Similarly, the rest of the iPhone 17 series are expected to miss out on this exclusive.

