iPhone 17 Pro could ditch 12MP cameras once and for all

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The iPhone 17 Pro Max was initially rumored to exclusively feature a 48MP telephoto lens.

A recent leak indicates Apple may also bring the upgraded lens to the smaller Pro variant.

The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max could also get improved 24MP front cameras.

With every flagship phone release, Apple typically introduces fresh camera enhancements to encourage users to upgrade. This year will likely be no different, as the iPhone 17 Pro is rumored to equip sharper front and rear cameras. If the leaks materialize, both Pro models will finally retire the 12MP lenses.

Initial reports suggested that Apple would bump the telephoto lens’ resolution from 12MP to 48MP solely on the iPhone 17 Pro Max. However, leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo is now claiming that the company will actually offer this upgrade on both iPhone 17 Pro variants. This should contribute to crisper output when zooming in on and shooting faraway subjects.

Besides the telephoto lens, both iPhone 17 Pro models could pack superior TrueDepth cameras. Apple is expected to upgrade the front lens’ resolution from 12MP to 24MP, which could result in sharper selfies.

The leaker emphasizes that Apple doesn’t plan to upgrade the 48MP wide and ultrawide cameras on the iPhone 17 Pro. Both phones will likely offer three 48MP rear lenses and a 24MP front-facing one.

Beyond the camera upgrades, the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max could retire the titanium frame in favor of an aluminum-made one. The devices will also include an upgraded processor and potentially an Apple-designed modem. Otherwise, the larger model could exclusively shrink the Dynamic Island, thanks to a reimagined Face ID system.

The iPhone 17, 17 Air, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max will likely debut during a special media event around mid-September. During the same keynote, Apple is expected to introduce new AirPods Pro and Apple Watch models.

