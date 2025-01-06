Back to its roots: iPhone 17 could take design inspiration from the original iPhone

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The iPhone 17 is rumored to retire the straight edges in favor of round ones.

The leaker claims Apple has adopted a new manufacturing process that changes how the glass back bonds with the metallic frame.

Previous iPhone 17 design leaks pointed to other cosmetic changes, including an overhauled camera bump.

While the iPhone has generally maintained its overall exterior look throughout the years, Apple continues to tweak individual components occasionally. For example, the original iPhone debuted with round edges, only for the iPhone 4 to adopt straight ones a few years later. Similarly, the iPhone 6 embraced the curved look until the iPhone 12 Pro revived the sharp frame — which many find uncomfortable to hold. Fortunately, Apple may switch back to round edges yet again when it introduces the iPhone 17 later this year.

According to the leaker Fixed-Focus Digital on Weibo, the iPhone 17 will reintroduce the round frame. The machine-translated post suggests that Apple is changing the technique it relies on to fuse the glass back and metal frame, resulting in curved edges. The leaker doesn’t specify whether this potential design change will apply to all iPhone 17 models or select ones. After all, Apple typically distinguishes between its regular and Pro iPhone lines, so the tweak could realistically be exclusive to either.

Beyond the frame switch, previous reports stated that the iPhone 17 will see significant design upgrades. For example, the Pro and Pro Max iterations could retire the titanium body in favor of an aluminum-made one. The firm could also overhaul the rear camera bump by removing the 3D glass and opting for a metallic bar.

Given the secretive nature of Apple’s operations, we may not know what the final iPhone 17 design will look like before it officially debuts. The device will likely launch in September, along with fresh Apple Watch and premium AirPods models.

