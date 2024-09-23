The iPhone 17’s rumored 120Hz display puts the iPhone 16 to shame

Mahmoud Itani / Android Authority

TL;DR The iPhone 17 and 17 Air could offer 120Hz displays, a feature first introduced to Apple’s Pro smartphones in 2021.

The non-Pro iPhone 17 models may also support the always-on display feature, which debuted with the iPhone 14 Pro.

The iPhone 17 lineup, along with the Apple Watch Series 11, will likely launch next fall.

For a while now, most midrange and flagship Android phones have offered 120Hz displays, while low-end ones generally settled for 90Hz. On the other hand, Apple has kept the 120Hz screens exclusive to its Pro iPhones since 2021, while standard models, including the iPhone 16, continue to get no more than 60Hz. This could finally change next year, as the non-Pro iPhone 17 will reportedly adopt a 120Hz display.

Apple first brought the ProMotion technology (120Hz refresh rate) to its smartphones when it introduced the iPhone 13 Pro in 2021. A year later, the company further boosted its highest-end phones by introducing always-on display support on the iPhone 14 Pro. Since non-flagship Android phones now generally offer these perks, it makes little sense for Apple to restrict them to its Pro devices.

Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants has informed MacRumors that next year’s iPhone 17 could offer a 120Hz display. The upgrade is expected to expand to both non-Pro models, including the regular 17 and the rumored 17 Air — which could replace the Plus variant.

Notably, the iPhone 13 Pro’s refresh rate ranged between 10Hz and 120Hz. To enable the always-on display feature, Apple had to drop the minimum rate to 1Hz on the iPhone 14 Pro and newer models. So, if the iPhone 17’s refresh rate drops to as little as 1Hz, it could similarly offer always-on display support. Otherwise, non-Pro iPhone 17 users may be limited to just 120Hz refresh rates when it comes to display upgrades.

The iPhone 17, 17 Air, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max will likely launch alongside the Apple Watch Series 11 in September 2025.

