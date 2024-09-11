Apple iPhone 16 vs Google Pixel 9: Which should you buy?

Arch-rivals Google and Apple offer some of the best smartphones, and their two contenders are fresh out of the box. Less than a month ago, Google announced the Pixel 9 series with four distinct devices. Now it’s Apple’s turn with the iPhone 16 series. But which device is best for you? It’s a question that involves a point-by-point breakdown, so sink your teeth into our iPhone 16 vs Pixel 9 comparison below.

iPhone 16 vs Pixel 9: At a glance The Pixel 9 is the larger, heavier phone with a marginally bigger display.

The iPhone 16 includes two additional buttons: Action and Capture.

Apple's iPhone 16 is the only one of the two phones available with 512GB of storage.

The Pixel 9 offers more RAM than the iPhone 16.

The iPhone 16 is powered by the A18 chipset, while the Pixel 9 uses the Tensor G4.

iPhone 16 vs Pixel 9: Specs

Apple iPhone 16 Google Pixel 9 Dimensions and weight

Apple iPhone 16 147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8mm

170g

Google Pixel 9 152.8 x 72 x 8.5mm

198g

Display

Apple iPhone 16 6.1-inch OLED display

2,556 x 1,179 resolution

460ppi

60Hz refresh rate

2,000 nits max brightness

HDR support

Google Pixel 9 6.3-inch OLED

2,424 x 1,080 resolution

422ppi

60-120Hz refresh rate

2,700 nits max brightness

HDR support



Processor

Apple iPhone 16 Apple A18

Google Pixel 9 Google Tensor G4

RAM

Apple iPhone 16 8GB

Google Pixel 9 12GB

Storage

Apple iPhone 16 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB

Google Pixel 9 128 or 256GB

Cameras

Apple iPhone 16 Rear:

- 48MP main

26mm focal length, 2.0µm, f/1.6, sensor-shift OIS



- 12MP 2x telephoto

52mm focal length, 1.0µm, f/1.6, sensor-shift OIS



Front:

- 12MP



Dedicated camera button

Google Pixel 9 Rear

- 50MP wide (ƒ/1.68 aperture, 82-degree FoV, 1/1.31-inch sensor, AF, OIS, EIS)



- 48MP ultrawide (ƒ/1.7 aperture, 123-degree FoV, 1/2.55-inch sensor, AF)

Laser AF



Front:

- 10.5MP (ƒ/2.2, 95-degree FoV, AF)

Power

Apple iPhone 16 Unspecified battery size

Up to 25W wired charging

Up to 25W wireless charging with MagSafe

No reverse wireless charging

No charger in box

Google Pixel 9 4,700mAh

27W wired charging

(USB-PD 3.0 PPS)

15W Qi wireless charging

Reverse wireless charging (Battery Share)

No charger in box

Security

Apple iPhone 16 Face ID

Unspecified years of security updates

Google Pixel 9 Titan M2 chip

Face Unlock (Class 3)

Ultrasonic under-display fingerprint scanner



Software

Apple iPhone 16 iOS 18

Google Pixel 9 Android 14



Materials and durability

Apple iPhone 16 Ceramic Shield 2 front

Color-infused glass back

Aluminum frame

IP68

Google Pixel 9 Gorilla Glass Victus 2 front and back

Aluminum frame

IP68

Colors

Apple iPhone 16 Ultramarine, Teal, Pink, White, Black

Google Pixel 9 Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen, Peony



The Google Pixel 9’s specs sheet offers some impressive numbers. These include its 6.3-inch screen, 120Hz refresh rate, and 2,700 nits maximum brightness rating. It also packs 4GB more RAM than the iPhone 16 to power its onboard Gemini Nano AI smarts.

However, Apple has beaten Google in some key areas. The iPhone 16 is the only one with 512GB and includes a display with a higher pixel density and overall resolution. The core specs are broken down in the table above.

iPhone 16 vs Pixel 9: Design, size comparison, and colors

The iPhone 16 is unmistakably Apple, utilizing many stylistic cues from previous models. Its screen sees no dimensional improvements over the iPhone 15 and still measures 6.1 inches corner-to-corner. The phone’s edges remain flat and rounded at its corners, too. However, flip over the phone, and you’ll spy the most significant generational change.

The iPhone 16 is unmistakably Apple, utilizing many stylistic cues from previous models.

Apple has redesigned the iPhone 16’s camera array, stacking its two lenses vertically instead of diagonally. This arrangement also gives the iPhone 16 an iPhone X-like appearance, even if its camera lenses are much larger than those of the 2017 model. The housing also wears a more saturated version of the device’s main colorway, which is far more striking than previous iPhone versions.

Apple

Notably, the iPhone 16 also includes new pushers, namely the Capture and Action buttons. We’ve met the Action button before on the iPhone 15 Pro and the Apple Watch Ultra. It’s a programmable nub that can be used to trigger a variety of user-determined tasks and apps. The Capture button is a hardware camera shutter sensitive to touch and pressure. I’ll drill down into its functionality in the camera section below.

Aesthetically, the Google Pixel 9 has more in common with the iPhone 16 than the Pixel 8 it replaces.

Aesthetically, the Google Pixel 9 has more in common with the iPhone 16 than the Pixel 8 it replaces. Yes, the phone retains its horizontal camera bar, but the new phone offers a more distinct oval island that stands out substantially from the phone’s main body. It’s a tidier design decision, and when paired with the flat sizes and rounder corners, it gives the Pixel an iPhone-like silhouette.

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Despite this similarity, plenty sets the Pixel 9 apart from its rival. It has a much larger footprint, with a longer, thicker, and marginally wider body. It’s also heavier, with a 28g penalty over the iPhone 16. These details make the Pixel 9 a little less pocketable than the new Apple phone — a potential dealbreaker for those looking for a compact device.

iPhone 16 vs Pixel 9: Camera

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Photography is a key selling point for the iPhone and Pixel series, and both devices take imaging seriously. The iPhone 16 uses a 48MP primary camera with an f/1.6 aperture and OIS, while the secondary camera is a 12MP ultrawide with autofocus and macro support. While the phone lacks a telephoto lens, Apple notes that the main camera can be used as a 12MP f/2.2 2x telephoto snapper if desired.

Apple’s giving the iPhone 16 series a new camera button for more control of those lenses. This capacitive sensor plugs into the phone’s haptic feedback system, making it feel like an actual shutter button. By swiping across and lightly tapping this button, users can also control various settings, from aperture to zoom levels.

Apple

The Pixel 9 has no dedicated camera button, but its two rear snappers pack more megapixels. It’s headlined by a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.68 aperture and a 48MP ultrawide camera with an f/1.7 aperture. Based on our experience, it’s a capable imaging machine. However, we did feel that the selfie camera didn’t accurately capture fine details. It employs a 10.5MP f/2.2 sensor for this purpose. iPhone 16 users can access a 12MP selfie camera.

iPhone 16 vs Pixel 9: Battery life and charging

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority The Google Pixel 9 does not show the "charging rapidly" text on the lock screen even though the charger is delivering ~11.5W of power.

Charging has never been a priority for either company, but the Pixel 9 has seen a speed bump in 2024. It maxes out at 27W when plugged into the wall via Google’s 45W charger, while 15W is capable wirelessly when using the Pixel Stand.

The iPhone 16 offers 25W wired and wireless charging with Apple’s new MagSafe charger, but only with this charger. You can get up to 15W with a Qi2 charger and 7.5W with a Qi charger.

Notably, neither phone comes with a charger that’ll push these phones to their top speeds, so you’ll have to fetch your own supported brick.

Apple

As for battery capacity, Apple doesn’t state the capacity of the iPhone 16 but does suggest the phone will last up to 27 hours playing video, and 22 hours streaming video. The Pixel 9 includes a roomy 4,700mAh battery that lasts well over a day, often beating the Samsung Galaxy S24 in our tests.

iPhone 16 vs Pixel 9: Price and availability

Apple iPhone 16: Starts at $799 Google Pixel 9: Starts at $799

The iPhone 16 and its three siblings debuted at Apple’s September 9, 2024 event. The phone starts at $799, the same price that the outgoing iPhone 15 demanded. It is currently available to pre-order and will go on sale on September 20, 2024. The company is also offering trade-in deals.

The Pixel 9 has been available since August 22, starting at $799 for the base 128GB model. As is usual with Google devices, the Pixel 9 is available in fewer markets than the iPhone.

iPhone 16 vs Pixel 9: Which should you buy?

Apple

The iPhone 16 is closer to its Pro siblings than ever before, gaining the same pacey chipset and multifunctional button. The addition of the camera button and autofocus to the ultrawide camera also makes the phone a more complete pocket camera. However, picking it over the Pixel 9 ultimately depends on whether you’ll be happy using iOS over Android.

The iPhone 16 is closer to its Pro siblings than ever before, gaining the same pacey chipset and multifunctional button.

If yes, the iPhone 16 is a great onboarding point for newcomers. For those who answered no, naturally, the Pixel 9 is one of the best Android phones in its class you can buy. It also offers a versatile camera arrangement, a clean design, and years of software support. However, if you want a worthwhile alternative to both phones, the $100 cheaper Pixel 8 ($699 at Amazon) is still well worth considering.

iPhone 16 vs Pixel 9: FAQ

Do the Pixel 9 and iPhone 16 support wireless charging? Yes, both the Pixel 9 and iPhone 16 support wireless charging.

Are the iPhone 16 and Pixel 9 waterproof? Yes, both the iPhone 16 and Pixel 9 feature IP68 water resistance ratings.

Do the Pixel 9 and iPhone 16 support eSIM? Yes, both the Pixel 9 and iPhone 16 support eSIM.