Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Which should you buy?

Few smartphones command as much attention and hype as Apple’s iPhone and Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S series. And while new iPhone releases rarely look exciting on the surface, you can always count on the presence of cutting-edge performance and software features. This year is no exception and the latest iPhone 16 series also goes all-in on artificial intelligence. But the question remains: has Apple brought enough to the table to go up against the best Android flagships of 2024? Let’s find out in this iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Galaxy S24 Ultra comparison.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: At a glance In a hurry? Here’s a quick summary of how the top-end iPhone fares in comparison to one of the best Android phones on the market. The Galaxy S24 Ultra has a higher-resolution and brighter display than the iPhone 16 Pro max.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is powered by Apple’s newest A18 Pro chip, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra relies on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

The S24 Ultra houses an entire S Pen, which can be used for digital art and note-taking. The iPhone 16 Pro Max lacks stylus support.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra’s primary camera packs 200MP of resolution vs the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s 48MP sensor.

The entire iPhone 16 series includes MagSafe compatibility in addition to regular Qi charging, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra only has the latter.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max can draw up to 25W via MagSafe, while the S24 Ultra will only pull up to 15W while wirelessly charging.

When plugged in, the Galaxy S24 Ultra can charge faster at 45W vs the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max includes Apple’s Face ID for facial recognition in the dark, which the S24 Ultra lacks. Samsung’s flagship has an ultrasonic fingerprint reader instead.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is newer and costs $100 less than the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Keep reading to know more about how the two flagship phones differ from each other.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Specs

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Display

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 6.9-inch OLED display

2868 x 1320 resolution

460ppi

120Hz refresh rate

2,000 nits max brightness

HDR support

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 6.8-inch Dynamix AMOLED 2X Display

3,120 x 1,440

Adaptive 1-120Hz refresh rate

HDR10+ certified

Processor

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Apple A18 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3



RAM

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 8GB

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 12GB

Storage

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB



Cameras

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Rear:

- 48MP primary, 24 mm, ƒ/1.78 aperture



- 12MP 5x telephoto

120mm focal length, f/2.8, sensor-shift OIS



- 48MP Ultrawide, 13 mm, ƒ/2.2 aperture and 120° field of view



Front:

- 12MP



Dedicated camera button

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Rear:

- Wide-angle: 200MP, ƒ/1.7, Super Quad Pixel AF, OIS

- Main telephoto: 50MP, ƒ/3.4, 5x optical zoom, Quad Pixel AF, OIS

- Second telephoto: 10MP, ƒ/2.4, 3x zoom, Dual Pixel AF, OIS

- Ultra-wide: 12MP, ƒ/2.2, Dual Pixel AF, 120-degree FOV



Front:

- 12MP

Power

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Unspecified battery size

Up to 30W wired charging

Up to 25W wireless charging with MagSafe

No reverse wireless charging

No charger in box

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5,000mAh

45W wired charging

15W wireless charging

5W Wireless PowerShare

Security

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Face ID

Unspecified years of security updates

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, face unlock

7 years of software updates



Software

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max iOS 18

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra One UI 6.1

Android 14

Materials and durability

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Ceramic Shield 2

Titanium frame

IP68

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Gorilla Glass Armor

Titanium Frame

IP68

Colors

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium, Desert Titanium

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Titanium Black, Titanium Yellow, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Gray

Dimensions and weight

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 163 x 77.6 x 8.25 mm

227g



Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 162.3x79x8.6mm

232g



Even though major hardware advances have slowed down in recent years, the iPhone 16 Pro Max and Galaxy S24 Ultra still bring plenty of new features to the table in 2024. Case in point: both smartphones pack a plethora of AI tricks that could save you significant time and effort. For example, the Galaxy AI suite offers live call and chat translation while the iPhone’s revamped Siri finally promises a useful digital assistant experience.

But powering these features require copious amounts of processing power, which is where the first major difference between the two phones crops up. The Galaxy S24 Ultra relies on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, currently the fastest Android chip on the market.

However, Apple’s A18 Pro in the latest iPhone pulls ahead as it’s built on a newer 3nm chip architecture. This translates to better performance and efficiency, making the iPhone 16 Pro Max roughly 15% faster than its predecessor while sipping 20% less power. The A18 Pro’s GPU has improved leaps and bounds this generation too, allowing Apple to showcase console-grade AAA games running on the iPhone.

In a surprise twist, the iPhone 16 Pro Max packs a larger display than Samsung’s flagship. The lead is extremely slim, though, especially as the iPhone’s corner radius eats into some of the 6.9-inch canvas. The Galaxy S24 Ultra also delivers up to 2,600 nits of peak brightness, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max tops out at 2,000 nits under direct sunlight. The Samsung flagship’s anti-reflective display also makes outdoor visibility better than the specs would suggest.

Apple continues to offer MagSafe on all of its smartphones for convenient wireless charging and accessories, but more on that in the section on charging below. The iPhone 16 Pro Max also has two other hardware features going for it vs the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The first is Emergency SOS, which allows the phone to directly connect to satellites overhead. Within the coming months, the feature will also allow you to call for roadside assistance in addition to emergency services. The iPhone 16 series also brings a new Camera Control button, which we’ll discuss in the camera section below.

Having said that, the lack of these features on the S24 Ultra is somewhat compensated by the inclusion of Samsung’s excellent S Pen. Even if you never doodle or draw for fun, the convenience of tactile note-taking is undeniable and reason enough to pick up the S24 Ultra over any other phone. It also manages this feat without compromising on runtime — the 5,000mAh battery is as large as you can get.

Circling back to software, the iPhone 16 Pro Max and Galaxy S24 Ultra are poles apart even if Apple has added a bunch of customization to its smartphone operating system in recent years. The iPhone has a bunch of ecosystem features to its credit, including exclusives like AirTag support. Samsung’s One UI, meanwhile, is even more customizable than the average Android phone thanks to official aftermarket apps like Good Lock and Expert RAW.

Finally, Samsung’s Galaxy AI has a big advantage in that all of its features are available right now — no waiting required. Apple Intelligence, meanwhile, looks more promising on paper but we have to wait a few months for all of the features to land. Many of the headlining features, including the revamped Siri, will only arrive in early 2025.

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Galaxy S24 Ultra: Design, size comparison, and colors

If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, Apple has to be feeling very proud of itself as Samsung gave its Galaxy S24 Ultra a titanium frame shortly after last year’s iPhone adopted the metal. The latest iPhone 16 Pro phones refine that material choice further with a micro-blasted texture. Regardless, both the Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 16 Pro Max feature flat side rails that look and feel premium.

However, that’s where the design similarities end — the iPhone 16 Pro Max retains Apple’s softer and rounded corners while the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s corners remain squared off. Which shape you prefer more will come down to personal preference, but know that both phones are some of the largest on the market. I personally prefer the expansive canvas of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, especially because of the included S Pen.

As for colors, Samsung brings far more to the table with as many as seven colors to choose from if you order from its official store. While Apple has added a new Desert Titanium color to the lineup this year, it’s still a relatively muted affair overall.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Cameras

The Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 16 Pro Max have some of the best camera systems on the market, but Samsung has a small advantage with its 200MP primary sensor and an extra telephoto lens for 3x zoom shots. The S24 Ultra has regressed a bit vs its predecessor, as we lost the 10x periscope zoom on the S23 Ultra to get a 5x shooter with higher resolution this generation. It’s a win for Apple, though, as the iPhone 16 Pro Max now matches Samsung’s flagship in terms of optical zoom range.

For its part, the iPhone 16 Pro Max boasts a higher-resolution 48MP ultrawide sensor vs the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s 12MP shooter. As someone that makes liberal use of the ultrawide to fit more of a scene into the frame, I wish Samsung moved to a higher resolution sensor. Nevertheless, here are some sample shots from the S24 Ultra’s camera system.

Galaxy S24 Ultra Galaxy S24 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Galaxy S24 Ultra

These minor differences aside, though, you won’t find any major deal-breaking picture quality differences between the two smartphones. That said, we’ve written extensively about how Samsung’s S24 Ultra can’t handle fast-moving subjects as gracefully as the competition. If you frequently shoot photos of pets and people, I would give the iPhone 16 Pro Max a slight edge for this reason alone.

The iPhone 16 series also houses a new button dedicated to camera control. It’s a capacitive button, meaning it can register light touches and swipes in addition to presses. With the camera app open, you can slide your finger across the button to zoom and press down to capture a shot. A lighter press will bring up an options menu and Apple is working on a dual-stage function that emulates traditional cameras — a light press to lock focus and exposure and a deeper press to engage the shutter.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra has a remote shutter, thanks to the included S Pen’s Bluetooth capability. Popping out the stylus and pressing its button will capture a shot at a reasonable distance, provided you have the camera app open.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Battery life and charging

Even if you are a power user, you won’t easily deplete the batteries in the iPhone 16 Pro Max and Galaxy S24 Ultra. You can thank the large batteries in both smartphones for that.

In our testing of Samsung’s flagship, we found that the phone achieved 24 hours of 4K video playback on a single charge. Only gamers and photobugs will have to reach for a charger earlier in the day, but we still extracted three to four continuous hours in these apps. With more mixed usage, you can stick to overnight charging without the need for top-ups throughout the day. We’re still reviewing the iPhone 16 series but the new chip and large battery should yield excellent results, especially given Apple’s excellent software optimization.

The iPhone 16 series gets faster MagSafe charging, making top-ups more convenient.

Apple’s MagSafe technology, first introduced on the iPhone 12, has seen its first major advancement with this iPhone generation. Specifically, the iPhone 16 series supports 25W of wireless charging with Apple’s latest MagSafe puck. Samsung also didn’t adopt the Qi2 wireless charging standard, meaning it lacks the ring of magnets that make MagSafe possible. This means slower Qi wireless charging at 15W and no support for the extensive magnetic accessory ecosystem.

However, Samsung takes a small lead in wired charging — the S24 Ultra can fully charge up within an hour when plugged into a 45W USB PD PPS charger. The iPhone 16 Pro Max still only calls for a 30W adapter, meaning a 0 to 100% charge will take over 90 minutes, similar to prior generations.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Price and availability

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: Starts at $1,199 Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Starts at $1,299

Samsung hiked the price of its flagship phone this generation, meaning the Galaxy S24 Ultra will set you back $1,299. Luckily, a few months have passed since its release and you can frequently find the phone on sale for much less than that.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max, on the other hand, retains its predecessor’s $1,199 starting price. However, the caveat to this price is that Apple does not offer discounts on its MSRP. The launch price will stick until late next year when the highest-end models typically get discontinued and replaced. You can pre-order the iPhone 16 series right now, with general availability slated for September 20.

With that in mind, it’s the best time to buy either phone from a value perspective. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is no longer as expensive as it once was and the iPhone 16 Pro Max won’t get any cheaper if you wait a few months.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Which should you buy?

Few smartphones can dare to command a four digit price tag but the iPhone 16 Pro Max and Galaxy S24 Ultra comfortably clear that bar. For your money, you get cutting-edge hardware, well over half a decade of software support, and comprehensive AI suites. This makes choosing one over the other a lot more challenging, so let’s take a look at each smartphone’s strengths.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is arguably one of the best Android phones money can buy and also the most expensive, barring foldables. But it’s also uniquely positioned on the market. You won’t find a S Pen elsewhere and Samsung’s excellent feature support, from the inclusion of Galaxy AI to DeX, make it even more compelling.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max may seem iterative at first glance, but the new A18 Pro chip is technically faster and the flurry of Apple Intelligence features offer a slightly more cohesive experience than any other smartphone AI suite. The only downside is that you’ll have to wait a few months for it to land. The new Camera Control button, Emergency SOS via Satellite, and enhanced MagSafe capabilities of this generation are also significant value adds.

Which smartphone would you rather buy?

Which would you rather buy, the iPhone 16 Pro Max or Galaxy S24 Ultra? 5 votes iPhone 16 Pro Max 80 % iPhone 16 Pro Max 20 %