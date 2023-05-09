The iPhone 16 Pro series could finally get a longer display

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR Display analyst Ross Young notes that the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max could be getting larger screens.

The phones will purportedly get 6.2x-inch and 6.8x-inch displays, respectively.

This would be complemented by a slight increase in aspect ratio.

We’re a few months away from the launch of the iPhone 15 series, but that isn’t stopping leaks about its successors. After sticking to a 19.5:9 aspect ratio for a few generations, Apple looks to be moving towards a longer aspect ratio for 2024’s iPhone 16 Pro series.

According to noted display analyst Ross Young, the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be switching up to 6.2-inch and 6.8-inch displays (when measured diagonally). This will be complemented by a slight increase in aspect ratio, though the new aspect ratio has not yet been specified.

Ross Young on Twitter

Ross Young is accurate when it comes to display-related information. The analyst mentions that these sizes are rounded down sizes, with more information to be leaked in the coming weeks.

A change in the aspect ratio and a complementing change in display diagonals would be one of the biggest changes to the iPhone lineup in recent years. These changes, by default, do not mean that the iPhone 16 Pro’s display area is going to be “bigger” because of how screen sizes are measured.

However, a 20:9 or even 20.5:9 aspect ratio would change the handling dynamics of the iPhone in a fairly significant way, especially on the Pro Max version. Taller displays are better suited for vertical content, and they also make the phone easier to grab and hold, thanks to its narrower width. In my personal experience with the iPhone 14 Pro Max, I struggled to grab and hold onto the phone because of its sharp mid-frame and wide body. A taller iPhone would have definitely made it easier.

We’re still a good one and a half years away from the iPhone 16 series. Apple is also said to be toying with the idea of under-display Face ID on the iPhone 16 Pro series. We’ll have to wait and see how the phones continue to shape up in the coming months.

Comments