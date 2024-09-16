The iPhone 16 Plus is cannibalizing Pro models’ sales

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Pre-order sales of the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max have dropped by 27% and 16%, respectively, compared to last year’s models.

Those of the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus have increased by 10% and 48% compared to their predecessors’ first-weekend sales.

While there’s more interest in regular iPhone 16 models than last year’s variants, Pro models continue to sell significantly more.

Last year, customers showed high interest in the iPhone 15 Pro Max, partially due to its exclusive tetraprism lens that unlocks a longer zoom range. This year is different, though. The aforementioned lens has expanded to the smaller iPhone 16 Pro, while the non-Pro iPhone 16 models got Pro-esque features — including the Action and Camera Control buttons. This has seemingly influenced this year’s sales, as more customers are opting for the iPhone 16 Plus, while the Pro models’ share declined.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, first-weekend pre-order sales for Pro iPhones have significantly dropped this year. Compared to the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, the 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max sales fell by 27% and 16%, respectively. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus sold 10% and 48% more than their predecessors during the first weekend.

A 43% drop in Pro iPhone pre-orders bundled with a 58% increase in regular models’ share may suggest growth in overall iPhone sales. That’s not the case, however. In millions, the first-weekend sales for the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max were around 7.3, 2.6, 9.8, and 17.1. So, while Apple sold 48% more iPhone 16 Plus units, the variant continues to be the worst-selling one. And, in total, fewer people have pre-ordered an iPhone this year.

With fewer people showing interest in buying an iPhone this year, Apple may explore new ways to make its devices more enticing in 2025. It is believed that iPhone 16 sales have dropped due to Apple Intelligence’s late release and the arguable lack of innovation. It’s currently unclear how the company plans to boost iPhone 17 sales next year.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments