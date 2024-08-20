'Ready. Set. Fooled.' — The leaked iPhone 16 launch event invite was a fake

Apple

TL;DR Yesterday, a leaked invite for Apple’s iPhone 16 launch event made waves online.

The invite was later exposed as a hoax, with a person revealing how they created it in under ten minutes.

The iPhone 16 launch event should be just around the corner, and the internet is eagerly waiting for Apple to drop some official details. Yesterday, the hype hit a new level when a supposed leaked invite for Apple’s September event made the rounds online. The tech world, naturally, went into a frenzy. But as it turns out, the invite was a complete hoax.

The invite was initially shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Majin Bu, a leaker who has recently been in the spotlight for various Apple-related leaks. The image of the invite looked quite convincing, featuring an Apple logo in a bronze hue that matches the rumored new colorway for the iPhone 16 Pro models. The tagline, “Ready. Set. Capture.,” had everyone thinking it was a clever nod to the rumored Capture button that might be coming to all iPhones this year.

However, another X/Twitter user, @lorevfx, revealed today that they had created the “leaked” invite in under ten minutes using Figma and an AI-generated texture. They admitted to sending it to Majin Bu out of boredom and shared a timelapse video showcasing the image’s creation. They also shared the entire chat, which convinced Majin Bu that the leak was the real deal.

Thankfully, this was all in good fun, but it’s a good reminder that not everything we see online is what it seems — especially when it comes to leaks. While some leaks may be genuine, the ease with which sophisticated fakes can be created makes it increasingly difficult to separate fact from fiction. Not to mention, such incidents could have severe consequences if they involve financial scams or phishing attempts.

As we await more reliable details about Apple’s upcoming event, the most credible information we have so far is that the event might take place on September 10, based on educated guesses by industry insiders. Alongside the iPhone 16 series, there’s also talk of Apple launching a few new AirPods models this year. But as always, when it comes to leaks, it’s wise to take them with a pinch of salt — or maybe a whole shaker’s worth.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

