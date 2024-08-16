iPhone 16 Pro Max leak shows off new gold-like color

TL;DR A new dummy unit leak has shown off a gold-like color for the iPhone 16 Pro.

Apple has been rumored to replace the Blue Titanium color with a gold-like color, so this dummy unit leak aligns with the rumors.

With the Pixel 9 launch done and dusted, all our attention is now towards what Apple will do for the iPhone 16. The company hasn’t made any announcements or even teased the iPhone 16’s existence, but a launch is widely expected in September 2024. We’ve started seeing dummy unit leaks of the device, and today, we’re getting our first look at the gold-like color of the iPhone 16 Pro.

Leaker Sonny Dickson has shared dummy units for the iPhone 16 Pro (likely looking like the bigger Max lineup instead of the smaller Pro). These dummy units align with what we have seen in his previous leaks, but this set has a new color variant.

We had already seen the white, black, and Natural Titanium colors for the iPhone 16 Pro Max, so the gold color is the only surprise here. The gold here is a bit too dark and ventures into a mix of dark yellow-orange, almost sandy brown, similar to the saddle tan color we associate with leather (but this would be glass here).

These are dummy units, as you can see from the identical camera openings and the lack of a rectangular opening for the tetra prism periscope camera. Still, the shape, dimensions, and colors should be close to what we could potentially see in the final retail units that ship to customers.

Apple has been rumored to replace the Blue Titanium color of the iPhone 15 Pro with a “rose” or “rose gold” color for the titanium build of the iPhone 16 Pro. This new color is said to have a bronze hue, and we can see the dummy unit aligning closer to the rumored shade. There’s a chance that the color shifts depending on how light reflects off the back of the device, so you could get different hues depending on the angle of light.

For a refresher, here’s what the regular iPhone 16 could look like, according to Sonny’s previous dummy unit leak.

What are your thoughts on the new bronze gold color for the iPhone 16 Pro, as leaked above? Would you buy a bronze-gold iPhone? Let us know in the comments below!

