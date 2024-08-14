iPhone 16 hands-on leak reveals near-final design and an unfortunate flash

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Apple is preparing to launch its highly anticipated 2024 flagship smartphones. On September 10, the company is expected to officially announce the iPhone 16 series, along with fresh Apple Watch models. While the event is still weeks away, credible rumors have already given us an early glimpse at what’s to come. The latest batch of leaks includes photos of what could be an iPhone 16 dummy.

Weibo user Witty Cat has posted photos of what appears to be an iPhone 16 dummy model. The images expose the device’s back side, revealing two finishes and the rear camera system.

With this upcoming iPhone release, we expect Apple to vertically align the rear cameras, possibly to enable spatial video recording on the non-Pro models. The regular models will also likely adopt the Action button, which is currently exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max.

Notably, the LED flash appears to have been excluded from the main camera bump. Instead, Apple has placed it separately on the island’s right. While many users may perceive it as an eyesore, the placement spares the company from unnecessarily increasing the bump’s diameter.

Beyond the white and black finishes, the iPhone 16 may offer blue, green, and pink variants. Unlike last year’s washed-out models, Apple will likely opt for more saturated colors with this release. Ultimately, the keynote could be less than a month away, so we should get some concrete answers relatively soon. Nevertheless, it’s safe to assume that this is what the final iPhone 16 will look like, as its release is imminent, and Apple has presumably finalized its design.

